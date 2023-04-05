Alex Ferguson: St Johnstone midfielder with ‘a bit of everything’ signs new contract after successful East Fife loan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young St Johnstone midfielder, Alex Ferguson has signed a new two-year contract.

The Perth prospect has been a first team regular on loan at East Fife, making 32 appearances and scoring four goals.

Two of those came in one game, against Bonnyrigg Rose, when he also produced a pair of assists.

The 19-year-old be hoping to help the Methil side out of League Two before returning to McDiarmid Park in the summer.

They currently sit just one point out of the play-off positions.

As with Max Kucheriavyi, who also extended his Saints contract recently, manager Callum Davidson has got high hopes for Ferguson.

Alex Ferguson’s first and second senior goals from the weekend as East Fife thumped Bonnyrigg Rose 4-1 at New Dundas Park. pic.twitter.com/UYITE3wVUR — St Johnstone Fans (@StJohnstoneFans) October 18, 2022

“Alex is a real ball player,” he said earlier this season. “He uses his speed well and can go past people. He’s got a bit of everything.

“It’s the other side of the game he’s working on improving.

“Technically, he’s always been ahead of his age and physically, he’s been a bit behind it.

“If his body can play catch-up and he keeps improving he’ll be a fantastic player in the future.”