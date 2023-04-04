LEE WILKIE: Time running out for Dundee United – they must put points on the board before the split

Dundee United and Jim Goodwin have some work to do over the next three games.

It’s vital the Tangerines are within touching distance of the teams above them when they head into the split.

Anything can happen in those last five games but United will be in serious trouble if there is daylight between them and 11th.

It is imperative they start putting points on the board.

You can shrug off losing at Ibrox but they can’t afford to be doing that over the next few weeks.

Hibs next is a tough one but they are in a poor run of form.

That’s exactly the kind of side United want to be facing right now – a team that is vulnerable and prone to conceding cheap goals right now.

I expect United to score, the question may be whether they can keep them out at the other end.

24 hours

A lot could depend on how results go on Saturday.

In my book, the last thing United need right now is to be playing after Ross County and Kilmarnock.

If County get a result and open up a gap, it just piles so much pressure on Goodwin’s side.

Enough that it could affect their performance come Sunday with the knowledge they absolutely must get a win.

So fingers-crossed Killie and County lose to Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Because United do have a chance against Hibs.

Can they take it, though?