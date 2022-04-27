New whisky distiller sets sights on Glenrothes for warehouse and bottling plant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new whisky distiller has chosen Glenrothes as the home of its bottling plant and warehouse.

A proposal to build four whisky maturing warehouses as well as a bottling plant, offices and storage has been lodged with Fife Council.

If approved, the development will occupy a vacant site on Crompton Road in the Southfield Industrial Estate and bring nine jobs to the town.

The company behind the plans – Scotch Whisky Investments – which formed in 2021, sees Glenrothes as an ideal location for the business, which intends to distribute bottled whisky both across the UK and internationally.

Storage, bottling and distribution

Initial plans are to erect two warehouses, a bottling operation, offices and a car park in phase one, with a further two warehouse storage facilities soon after.

A steel fence would surround the site to protect up to 4,000 cubic tonnes of whisky in casks ahead of bottling.

The firm’s long-term aspiration is to develop the brand over the next 10 to 15 years and have drawn up further plans for a phased expansion in other available land around the site.

Planning agent Neil Gray, of Gray Planning and Development, said the proposal is an exciting one for Glenrothes.

He said: “My client sees Glenrothes as the ideal location for the business because of strong transport links to Scotland’s central belt and beyond.

“There is also an available workforce in the area and future options for expansion of the business are available.”

Long-term plans for expansion

He added: “The initial housing of 4,000 cubic tonnes of whisky in casks is relatively small scale but will allow the business to establish.

“The focus is certainly to grow the brand and to see further expansion of capacity and operations in Glenrothes.

“Furthermore, if approved, the potential for a new business at Southfields is good news for Fife Council who have marketed the site for over 10 years without success.”

Open by the end of the year

A design statement to accompany the application outlined plans for up a further 12 warehouses over a phased expansion.

The proposal is expected to come before Fife Council for determination in the coming months and Mr Gray said the applicant is keen to get started.

“If approved my client is keen to get established by the end of 2022, following the completion of the initial building phase,” said Mr Gray.