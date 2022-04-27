New whisky distiller sets sights on Glenrothes for warehouse and bottling plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

New whisky distiller sets sights on Glenrothes for warehouse and bottling plant

By Neil Henderson
April 27 2022, 11.08am Updated: April 27 2022, 12.15pm
A whisky distiller has lodged plans for a site in Glenrothes.
A whisky distiller has lodged plans for a site in Glenrothes.

A new whisky distiller has chosen Glenrothes as the home of its bottling plant and warehouse.

A proposal to build four whisky maturing warehouses as well as a bottling plant, offices and storage has been lodged with Fife Council.

If approved, the development will occupy a vacant site on Crompton Road in the Southfield Industrial Estate and bring nine jobs to the town.

The company behind the plans – Scotch Whisky Investments – which formed in 2021, sees Glenrothes as an ideal location for the business, which intends to distribute bottled whisky both across the UK and internationally.

Storage, bottling and distribution

Initial plans are to erect two warehouses, a bottling operation, offices and a car park in phase one, with a further two warehouse storage facilities soon after.

A steel fence would surround the site to protect up to 4,000 cubic tonnes of whisky in casks ahead of bottling.

The site would include warehousing, bottling plant and offices.

The firm’s long-term aspiration is to develop the brand over the next 10 to 15 years and have drawn up further plans for a phased expansion in other available land around the site.

Planning agent Neil Gray, of Gray Planning and Development, said the proposal is an exciting one for Glenrothes.

He said: “My client sees Glenrothes as the ideal location for the business because of strong transport links to Scotland’s central belt and beyond.

“There is also an available workforce in the area and future options for expansion of the business are available.”

Long-term plans for expansion

He added: “The initial housing of 4,000 cubic tonnes of whisky in casks is relatively small scale but will allow the business to establish.

“The focus is certainly to grow the brand and to see further expansion of capacity and operations in Glenrothes.

“Furthermore, if approved, the potential for a new business at Southfields is good news for Fife Council who have marketed the site for over 10 years without success.”

Open by the end of the year

A design statement to accompany the application outlined plans for up a further 12 warehouses over a phased expansion.

The proposal is expected to come before Fife Council for determination in the coming months and Mr Gray said the applicant is keen to get started.

“If approved my client is keen to get established by the end of 2022, following the completion of the initial building phase,” said Mr Gray.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier