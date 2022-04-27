REVIEW: Stylish show as Dutch quartet Dudok delight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment Music

REVIEW: Stylish show as Dutch quartet Dudok delight

By Garry Fraser
April 27 2022, 11.30am
The Dudok Quartet Amsterdam.
The Dudok Quartet Amsterdam.

If there’s any drought in classical music, it’s not that of young, vibrant and virtuosic string quartets.

They inject youthful exuberance into a mix of mature interpretation and dazzling skill, and if any quartet fits that description, it’s a Dutch foursome called the Dudok Quartet Amsterdam.

They are named after a Dutch architect with a love for music and a penchant for composing.

Creative and fresh

The quartet have made a name for themselves with innovative and imaginative programming.

I wouldn’t call a programme of Haydn and Brahms particularly innovative as their quartets are part of the standard repertoire.

But I would call their performances in the Marryat Hall on Tuesday night quite outstanding.

The Dudok Quartet Amsterdam are named after a Dutch architect with a love for music and composing.

The performers also added some education to the evening, demonstrating and explaining the three different bows they’d use throughout the performance – baroque, classical and modern.

Some of the audience would have been unaware of the differences but would have left with that bit more knowledgeable about the subtleties behind stringed instruments.

Focus on Haydn and Brahms

But before and after the main events the quartet added some baroque – courtesy of Sweelink – and a short tailpiece from Shostakovich.

Certainly, a four-century divide, and appealing they might have been, but focus should be on the Haydn and Brahms works and rightly so.

The Dudok Quartet Amsterdam have made a name for themselves with innovative and imaginative programming.

Both were brilliantly played and both offered the same appeal. Haydn is known as the “father of the string quartet” but he has one or two “grandsons” who continued the genre but in his or her way. Such was Brahms.

It might have taken him a while to adopt the skills of string ensemble composing, but what he came up with added another layer to what Haydn had provided some 100 years before.

There was more depth in texture, there was more imagination in the standard four-movement form and there was more passion, more variety, more drama.

Mood and pace

What the two quartets did have in common were the mood and pace of the outer movements – energetic, bright and effervescent. Brahms’ third movement Agitato also falls into the same category.

Such similarity ended in the slow movements each composer had to offer, and if I had to choose from them the Brahms won by a mile.

Haydn’s was a movement that had some substance but seemed to meander along without really going anywhere. Brahms’ Andante was, in one word, exceptional.

Masterful performance

Putting any differences aside, what was constant throughout the evening was the performance of the quartet.

Astute interpretation, the wonderful “oneness” that typifies any world class chamber music ensemble and blistering technique and musicianship.

Dundee Chamber Music’s season ended with this scintillating concert and they really went out in style. Next season is one to look out for with relish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]