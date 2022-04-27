COURIER OPINION: Exam results aren’t everything

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Exam results aren’t everything

By The Courier
April 27 2022, 11.45am Updated: April 27 2022, 5.42pm
Exam results are just one measure of a child's success. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire.
Exam results are just one measure of a child's success. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire.

As rites of passage go, exam results day is right up there with the best of them.

For some the envelope dropping through the letterbox, or in more recent years the text message arriving to the phone, brings both joy and the comfort of a future secured.

For others that same experience is a source of fear, trepidation and anxiety.

Ultimately, whatever is on the record card – good, bad or indifferent – lives with the individual for the rest of their days.

So as exam season gets under way, and The Courier publishes the latest rankings for Tayside and Fife schools, there’s no question that this is a big deal.

But many question how useful exams are at considering a person in the round, beyond their academic achievement.

Schools have spent decades struggling with the academic versus vocational skills dichotomy.

Ranking number one in the exams league table may be nice.

But surely the most important thing is that Scotland’s young people achieve their highest potential, whatever that might look like.

The majority of school leavers move into further education, work or training and find their niche in life.

Exams have their place, but they are not the be all and end all

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]