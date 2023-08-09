Hospital ward closed in Fife after unannounced inspection

A hospital ward in Fife has been closed after an unannounced inspection found a number of maintenance issues.

The ear, nose and throat ward at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy has now been shut for refurbishment work.

Officials from Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) carried out an unannounced inspection of a number of areas at the beginning of the month.

During the visit, a number of issues were highlighted in relation to general maintenance.

While NHS Fife awaits the full report from HIS, a planned programme of refurbishment of the ward has been brought forward.

It has temporarily moved to another area of the hospital while works are carried out.

Planned works brought forward at Fife hospital

The hospital’s director of nursing, Janette Keenan, said: “The recent inspection from HIS visited a wide variety of areas within the Victoria Hospital, including those wards within the older part of the site, and identified areas where general maintenance was required.

“The health and wellbeing of our patients and staff are our single biggest priority.

“The improvement works already planned have now been brought forward to ensure we can address these areas as quickly as possible.”

The visit was part of the safe delivery of care inspections programme. The full report of the inspection will subsequently be published on the HIS website.

The Kirkcaldy hospital was also one of the NHS buildings identified that may contain faulty concrete.

However, NHS Fife considered the likelihood of the building containing the faulty RAAC low.