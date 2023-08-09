Hospital ward closed in Fife after unannounced inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hospital ward closed in Fife after unannounced inspection

A ward has been closed at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

By Andrew Robson
Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy
Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy. Image: SYSTEM

A hospital ward in Fife has been closed after an unannounced inspection found a number of maintenance issues.

The ear, nose and throat ward at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy has now been shut for refurbishment work.

Officials from Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) carried out an unannounced inspection of a number of areas at the beginning of the month.

During the visit, a number of issues were highlighted in relation to general maintenance.

While NHS Fife awaits the full report from HIS, a planned programme of refurbishment of the ward has been brought forward.

It has temporarily moved to another area of the hospital while works are carried out.

Planned works brought forward at Fife hospital

The hospital’s director of nursing, Janette Keenan, said: “The recent inspection from HIS visited a wide variety of areas within the Victoria Hospital, including those wards within the older part of the site, and identified areas where general maintenance was required.

“The health and wellbeing of our patients and staff are our single biggest priority.

“The improvement works already planned have now been brought forward to ensure we can address these areas as quickly as possible.”

The visit was part of the safe delivery of care inspections programme. The full report of the inspection will subsequently be published on the HIS website.

The Kirkcaldy hospital was also one of the NHS buildings identified that may contain faulty concrete.

However, NHS Fife considered the likelihood of the building containing the faulty RAAC low.

