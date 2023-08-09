Cat who lives in Dundee is lost in Perth

A Dundee woman is running out of options in the search for her missing cat in Perth.

Teddy went missing on July 14 from a property in Logie Crescent in the Letham area of Perth.

Owner Julie Young, a Dundee resident, left the two-year-old tuxedo cat with a friend in Perth as she was due to go on holiday.

But Teddy went missing that same day and is yet to be found.

Julie is growing increasingly concerned that Teddy has not returned.

She said: “Cats always know where their home is, but Teddy has no way of knowing.

“He’s got no reason to return as he doesn’t know the area.”

Hope not lost in search for missing Perth cat

On July 31 and August 1, there was a sighting of Teddy on an outside camera at a property on Albany Terrace, but he has not returned to the property since.

Upon seeing the camera footage concerned owner Julie said: “I was dreading that he had been trapped, but it’s definitely him.

“It gave me some hope that we will find him.

“Unfortunately he’s never been seen again and he could be anywhere in Perth. Cats can travel significant distances.

“I was there looking for him at the weekend, but it is like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

Teddy is described as having white front toes and white socks on his rear legs.

He has a white patch on his neck, chest and tummy.

Teddy is two years old, neutered and microchipped.

The 48-year-old added: “We’re trying to share the message because we are starting to run out of options.

“If anyone has any information please contact me.”

Julie can be contacted on 07870 804 843 or jools233@googlemail.com.