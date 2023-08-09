Cat who lives in Dundee is lost in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cat who lives in Dundee is lost in Perth

Teddy went missing after being left with a friend in Perth.

By Andrew Robson
Owner Julie Young and missing cat Teddy.
Owner Julie Young and Teddy, who has been missing for almost a month. Image: Julie Young.

A Dundee woman is running out of options in the search for her missing cat in Perth.

Teddy went missing on July 14 from a property in Logie Crescent in the Letham area of Perth.

Owner Julie Young, a Dundee resident, left the two-year-old tuxedo cat with a friend in Perth as she was due to go on holiday.

But Teddy went missing that same day and is yet to be found.

Missing cat Teddy who was last seen in Perth.
Teddy was last seen on camera July 31. Image: Julie Young

Julie is growing increasingly concerned that Teddy has not returned.

She said: “Cats always know where their home is, but Teddy has no way of knowing.

“He’s got no reason to return as he doesn’t know the area.”

Hope not lost in search for missing Perth cat

On July 31 and August 1, there was a sighting of Teddy on an outside camera at a property on Albany Terrace, but he has not returned to the property since.

Upon seeing the camera footage concerned owner Julie said: “I was dreading that he had been trapped, but it’s definitely him.

“It gave me some hope that we will find him.

“Unfortunately he’s never been seen again and he could be anywhere in Perth. Cats can travel significant distances.

“I was there looking for him at the weekend, but it is like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

The missing cat is microchipped and neutered. Image: Julie Young

Teddy is described as having white front toes and white socks on his rear legs.

He has a white patch on his neck, chest and tummy.

Teddy is two years old, neutered and microchipped.

Owner Julie Young with cat Teddy.
Owner Julie left Teddy with a friend. Image: Julie Young.

The 48-year-old added: “We’re trying to share the message because we are starting to run out of options.

“If anyone has any information please contact me.”

Julie can be contacted on 07870 804 843 or jools233@googlemail.com.

