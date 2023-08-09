Flumes at Burntisland’s Beacon Leisure Centre out of use indefinitely amid safety concerns

Flumes in one of Fife’s most popular leisure centres will be out of use for the rest of the summer amid safety concerns.

Damage to the water slides at Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland was discovered on Sunday, forcing them to be removed from use.

It is understood that a support that kept the slides suspended had broken, leaving the facility unsafe for use.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, which runs the region’s sports centres, had expected the flumes to be back in operation within two days.

However, it is understood the damage could now take weeks or even months to complete.

Due to safety concerns the slides have been withdrawn from use indefinitely.

A statement posted on the centre’s Facebook page said: “The flumes will remain closed until further notice.

“This is outwith our control and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Beacon’s swimming pool and other sports facilities will remain open as normal.

The centre is one of the region’s most popular sports facilities and Fife’s only leisure pool, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

Jimmy Dunbar, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s area leisure manager, told The Courier: “We truly understand the disappointment this situation might cause.

“Especially as it’s a time when families and individuals look forward to enjoying the flumes.

“Please rest assured that we are doing everything to expedite the repair process.

“We will keep our customers informed on the repair timeline through regular updates.”