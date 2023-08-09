Flumes at Burntisland’s Beacon Leisure Centre out of use indefinitely amid safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Flumes at Burntisland’s Beacon Leisure Centre out of use indefinitely amid safety concerns

Repairs could take weeks or even months to complete.

By Neil Henderson
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland has had to stop use of its flumes amid safety concerns
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland has had to stop use of its flumes amid safety concerns. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Flumes in one of Fife’s most popular leisure centres will be out of use for the rest of the summer amid safety concerns.

Damage to the water slides at Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland was discovered on Sunday, forcing them to be removed from use.

It is understood that a support that kept the slides suspended had broken, leaving the facility unsafe for use.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, which runs the region’s sports centres, had expected the flumes to be back in operation within two days.

The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland has closed the use if its flumes until further notice.
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

However, it is understood the damage could now take weeks or even months to complete.

Beacon Leisure Centre flumes withdrawn from use

Due to safety concerns the slides have been withdrawn from use indefinitely.

A statement posted on the centre’s Facebook page said: “The flumes will remain closed until further notice.

“This is outwith our control and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Beacon’s swimming pool and other sports facilities will remain open as normal.

Repairs to the flumes at the Burntisland pool could take weeks or even months

The centre is one of the region’s most popular sports facilities and Fife’s only leisure pool, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland is Fife’s only leisure pool. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Jimmy Dunbar, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s area leisure manager, told The Courier: “We truly understand the disappointment this situation might cause.

“Especially as it’s a time when families and individuals look forward to enjoying the flumes.

“Please rest assured that we are doing everything to expedite the repair process.

“We will keep our customers informed on the repair timeline through regular updates.”

