Kate Forbes says SNP members should be given vote on Green power-sharing deal

Kate Forbes has joined calls for SNP members to be given a fresh vote on the party’s Holyrood power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens.

The former finance secretary put further pressure on the Bute House Agreement struck between the two pro-independence parties after the last election.

Last week SNP rebel Fergus Ewing demanded a fresh vote on the strained arrangement as he branded the Greens “extremists”.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond also said the coalition should be ditched.

But SNP leader Humza Yousaf has strongly defended the deal with Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater’s party, which was backed by SNP members two years ago.

Internal SNP critics – such as Mr Ewing – have slated the Greens over their views on the oil and gas sector, and their doubts over dualling the A9.

Flagship environmental policies steered by the Greens, including controversial new fishing restrictions, have been put on the backburner.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Highland MSP Ms Forbes said: “I’m a democrat, so I’m always in favour of checking in with members to ensure they are continuing to support certain policies.

“I think the government has a duty to its party obviously to ensure we are delivering in a way that’s consistent with the membership’s interests.”

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP was a narrow runner-up in the contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon as first minister earlier this year.

During the campaign, Ms Forbes hinted she would soften the SNP’s position on shifting away from oil and gas.

She is also strongly in favour of dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness, insisting it must be a priority for the government.

In March, the Greens admitted Ms Forbes potentially becoming SNP leader would be a “problem” for the Holyrood power-sharing deal.

Following her comments today, a party spokesperson said: “We are very proud of the groundbreaking Bute House Agreement, which was supported by the vast majority of MSPs and members from both the Scottish Greens and the SNP.”