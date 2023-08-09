Kate Forbes says SNP members should be given vote on Green power-sharing deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes says SNP members should be given vote on Green power-sharing deal

The Highland MSP has put further pressure on the strained Bute House Agreement.

By Justin Bowie
Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
Former SNP finance chief Kate Forbes. Image: PA.

Kate Forbes has joined calls for SNP members to be given a fresh vote on the party’s Holyrood power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens.

The former finance secretary put further pressure on the Bute House Agreement struck between the two pro-independence parties after the last election.

Last week SNP rebel Fergus Ewing demanded a fresh vote on the strained arrangement as he branded the Greens “extremists”.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond also said the coalition should be ditched.

But SNP leader Humza Yousaf has strongly defended the deal with Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater’s party, which was backed by SNP members two years ago.

Internal SNP critics – such as Mr Ewing – have slated the Greens over their views on the oil and gas sector, and their doubts over dualling the A9.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater. Image: PA.

Flagship environmental policies steered by the Greens, including controversial new fishing restrictions, have been put on the backburner.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Highland MSP Ms Forbes said: “I’m a democrat, so I’m always in favour of checking in with members to ensure they are continuing to support certain policies.

“I think the government has a duty to its party obviously to ensure we are delivering in a way that’s consistent with the membership’s interests.”

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP was a narrow runner-up in the contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon as first minister earlier this year.

Humza Yousaf has defended the deal. Image: PA.

During the campaign, Ms Forbes hinted she would soften the SNP’s position on shifting away from oil and gas.

She is also strongly in favour of dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness, insisting it must be a priority for the government.

In March, the Greens admitted Ms Forbes potentially becoming SNP leader would be a “problem” for the Holyrood power-sharing deal.

Following her comments today, a party spokesperson said: “We are very proud of the groundbreaking Bute House Agreement, which was supported by the vast majority of MSPs and members from both the Scottish Greens and the SNP.”

