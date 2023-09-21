James McPake on chances of more arrivals at Dunfermline and fitness updates on Pars stars

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake doesn’t expect any more loan signings between now and next week’s deadline.

The summer transfer window closed at the start of this month but lower-league Scottish sides still have until September to bring in domestic loans.

With eight summer signings, including two recent loans in Ben Summers and Owen Moffat, and key players to return from injury, McPake is content for now.

“Ben, Alex (fellow recent recruit Jakubiak) and Owen are certainly three good players with good footballing brains – I know that’s a term that gets thrown about,” said McPake.

“It’s probably easier to say they understand what you’re asking them to do.

“I’ve been really delighted with those three.

“Three very good players that have been added to the group.”

Asked if there are likely to be any more arrivals, the Pars boss added: “I wouldn’t imagine so; we are happy.

“If everyone is fit, it’s a very strong squad. You add Andrew Tod into that as well because he’s been excellent.

James McPake says DAFC ‘done looking now’

“We certainly missed him last week, he’d have been another that could have been on for the start or would have come on to the game and helped us.

“Having him back, having Paul (Allan) back, that beefs us up a little, but then you’ve still got the five that are out.

“You add them into the mix, it’s a strong, competitive squad, in our opinion. We’re done looking now.”

There is no update on captain Kyle Benedictus’s injury but defender Rhys Breen is “another three or four weeks” away.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler successfully had surgery on his knee this week and Deniz Mehmet has returned to training, though there is no exact timeline for his return.

Allan is also back in training and Matty Todd is now out of his moon boot.

McPake wants consistency from Pars

Given all the disruption due to injury, McPake is “happy enough” with his side’s start to the season.

The Pars have taken eight points from their first five matches, losing just once.

“Even if we’d won the games I believe we should have won – Dundee United and Raith Rovers – you’d say it could have been better,” said McPake.

“I’m happy with the performances. I do still believe that’s the main thing: if you can consistently perform then you give yourself a much better chance of picking up wins and points when you maybe shouldn’t win the game.

“I’ve been happy enough.”