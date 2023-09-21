James McPake on chances of more arrivals at Dunfermline and fitness updates on Pars stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake on chances of more arrivals at Dunfermline and fitness updates on Pars stars

The Pars boss will be happy with his squad once key players return from injury.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake has been putting his Pars players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake has been putting his Pars players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake doesn’t expect any more loan signings between now and next week’s deadline.

The summer transfer window closed at the start of this month but lower-league Scottish sides still have until September to bring in domestic loans.

With eight summer signings, including two recent loans in Ben Summers and Owen Moffat, and key players to return from injury, McPake is content for now.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake watches his side during their win over Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake watches his side during their win over Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Ben, Alex (fellow recent recruit Jakubiak) and Owen are certainly three good players with good footballing brains – I know that’s a term that gets thrown about,” said McPake.

“It’s probably easier to say they understand what you’re asking them to do.

“I’ve been really delighted with those three.

“Three very good players that have been added to the group.”

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake on the sidelines. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Asked if there are likely to be any more arrivals, the Pars boss added: “I wouldn’t imagine so; we are happy.

“If everyone is fit, it’s a very strong squad. You add Andrew Tod into that as well because he’s been excellent.

James McPake says DAFC ‘done looking now’

“We certainly missed him last week, he’d have been another that could have been on for the start or would have come on to the game and helped us.

“Having him back, having Paul (Allan) back, that beefs us up a little, but then you’ve still got the five that are out.

Andrew Tod, pictured shooting at goal, has impressed for Dunfermline so far this season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Andrew Tod has impressed for Dunfermline so far this season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“You add them into the mix, it’s a strong, competitive squad, in our opinion. We’re done looking now.”

There is no update on captain Kyle Benedictus’s injury but defender Rhys Breen is “another three or four weeks” away.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler successfully had surgery on his knee this week and Deniz Mehmet has returned to training, though there is no exact timeline for his return.

Allan is also back in training and Matty Todd is now out of his moon boot.

McPake wants consistency from Pars

Given all the disruption due to injury, McPake is “happy enough” with his side’s start to the season.

The Pars have taken eight points from their first five matches, losing just once.

“Even if we’d won the games I believe we should have won – Dundee United and Raith Rovers – you’d say it could have been better,” said McPake.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. and some of the Pars players applaud the Pars fans after a game Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I’m happy with the performances. I do still believe that’s the main thing: if you can consistently perform then you give yourself a much better chance of picking up wins and points when you maybe shouldn’t win the game.

“I’ve been happy enough.”

