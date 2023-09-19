Dunfermline’s defence could once again be the foundation of a successful season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s defence could once again be the foundation of a successful season

Only Dundee United have conceded fewer goals than the Pars, who recorded their first clean sheet of the campaign at the weekend.

The Dunfermline payers celebrate one of Lewis McCann's two goals versus Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

The bedrock of Dunfermline’s success last season was their stingy defence.

A record-breaking number of clean sheets were achieved with Deniz Mehmet between the sticks, leading to an unbeaten season at home, among a few other impressive stats.

This season so far may not look as notable – the Pars recorded their first clean sheet in the Championship this season in the win over Queen’s Park on Saturday.

After the game, manager James McPake told Pars TV: “It’s the first clean sheet in the league this season.

“We believe a lot of the success last season was down to the way we could keep clean sheets and defend as a team.

“So it was good to get back to that.”

Dunfermline’s impressive defensive record

Even going into the weekend’s fixtures, Dunfermline boasted the best defensive record in the Championship outside Dundee United, conceding four goals in their first five.

A table showing how Dunfermline Athletic have conceded the second-fewest goals in the Scottish Championship. Image: Wyscout.
Dunfermline Athletic have conceded the second-fewest goals in the Scottish Championship. Image: Wyscout.

There have been 11 clean sheets across all 26 Championship matches so far and four of those came on the most recent match day.

There hasn’t been a single 0-0 yet.

Dunfermline’s defensive record is, therefore, more impressive in the context of a high-scoring Championship.

Dunfermline Athletic have low values for expected goals against and expected goals per shot against. Image: Wyscout.
Dunfermline Athletic have low values for expected goals against and expected goals per shot against. Image: Wyscout.

What’s more impressive is the Pars doing so with the disruptions they’ve faced due to injury.

Different DAFC defensive combos

Their SPFL Trust Trophy exit, comfortably at the hand of Dundee United, was understandable given they were without their first- and second-choice goalkeepers and their entire starting back three.

It was another new combination that took to the field at Hampden and kept Queen’s Park – a side tipped to do well this season – at bay on their own patch.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake and his players applaud the fans after the Queen's Park game. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Five different back-three combinations have been used so far, which often have a knock-on effect further up the pitch when Aaron Comrie or Chris Hamilton, sometimes both, drop into defence.

McPake has stuck with the back-three system for most of the calendar year now and it is a sign of how well-drilled his team are in that shape that different players can move around within it.

Signs of improvement in attack for the Pars

The main issue so far this season has been at the other end, but there were encouraging signs in that respect too during Saturday’s win.

Lewis McCann rediscovered his goal-scoring form to net his fourth and fifth goals of the season and Alex Jakubiak made his debut from the bench.

Lewis McCann celebrates after scoring a double versus Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Lewis McCann scored a double versus Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Each week Celtic loanee Ben Summers is improving and he was heavily involved in much of Dunfermline’s good play.

Owen Moffat showed again during a substitute appearance that he also has quality.

It’s been a solid start to the season so far for the Pars and the signs are there that a strong defence can provide a base for their speed and craft to cause damage at the other end.

