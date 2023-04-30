4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up team character and another record broken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up team character and another record broken

Courier Sport analyses Saturday's win after the Pars lift the League One trophy.

James McPake got his hands on the trophy after Lewis McCann's late winner. Images Alan Harvey/SNS.
James McPake got his hands on the trophy after Lewis McCann's late winner. Images Alan Harvey/SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline were officially crowned League One champions after a hard-fought win over Clyde, a performance that summed up their season in many ways.

There has been a perception among some that the Pars have defended their way to the League One title, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Yes, there have been more than 20 clean sheets but that is a combination of a strong defence and some sides choosing not to attack the League One champions.

There has been some fantastic football and cracking goals from Matty Todd’s sensational strike at Clyde to Kyle Madconald finishing off an excellent team goal against Arbroath.

They have won or taken points from the big games when it mattered and there have been matches like Saturday’s come-from-behind win.

Clyde again posed problems for the Pars, taking the lead through Cameron Salkeld before Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann won it with a late goal in each half.

No natural centre-backs

In the absence of Kyler Benedictus, James McPake stuck to the back three and Chris Hamilton dropped in between Aaron Comrie and Ewan Otoo.

The former Hearts youth played the position during a spell at Cowdenbeath and despite his height, he is one of the better players in the air in the Dunfermline team.

Chris Hamilton deputised in the absence of Kyle Benedictus. Image: SNS.

They largely dealt well with the Clyde attack, though for all the Pars’ dominance the visitors went close a few times at 1-0 and 1-1.

Character

Overall it wasn’t a classic performance from McPake’s side but it encapsulated a big reason why they were presented with the trophy after the match.

Their season is littered with instances when they have found something when it matters, taken a point or three when not at their best.

In drab weather and after a flat 90 minutes, McCann’s goal was perfectly timed to set off the celebrations.

Lewis McCann

Ritchie-Hosler was the man of the match, continuing his excellent run of form, and McCann is another who has finished the season fantastically well.

The 21-year-old has all the physical attributes and James McPake recently spoke about working on his decision-making.

His three assists across the recent Peterhead and Queen of the South prove he is taking it on board.

McCann sets up Wighton:

Saturday’s winner was his 10th in a campaign disrupted mid-season by injury.

Unbeaten at home

The records keep tumbling and the latest was recording the first post-war unbeaten league season at home.

In fact, Dunfermline haven’t lost at home over 90 minutes in any competition this season.

Their only defeat at KDM Group East End Park came at the hands of Alloa on penalties, knocking them out of the League Cup group stage.

James McPake lifts the League One trophy. Image: SNS.

Since then there have been 12 wins and eight draws at home in all competitions.

