4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up team character and another record broken

Dunfermline were officially crowned League One champions after a hard-fought win over Clyde, a performance that summed up their season in many ways.

There has been a perception among some that the Pars have defended their way to the League One title, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Yes, there have been more than 20 clean sheets but that is a combination of a strong defence and some sides choosing not to attack the League One champions.

There has been some fantastic football and cracking goals from Matty Todd’s sensational strike at Clyde to Kyle Madconald finishing off an excellent team goal against Arbroath.

They have won or taken points from the big games when it mattered and there have been matches like Saturday’s come-from-behind win.

🎥 Watch all the goals from yesterday's 2-1 win over Clyde. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/wleWQhR8MZ — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 29, 2023

Clyde again posed problems for the Pars, taking the lead through Cameron Salkeld before Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann won it with a late goal in each half.

No natural centre-backs

In the absence of Kyler Benedictus, James McPake stuck to the back three and Chris Hamilton dropped in between Aaron Comrie and Ewan Otoo.

The former Hearts youth played the position during a spell at Cowdenbeath and despite his height, he is one of the better players in the air in the Dunfermline team.

They largely dealt well with the Clyde attack, though for all the Pars’ dominance the visitors went close a few times at 1-0 and 1-1.

Character

Overall it wasn’t a classic performance from McPake’s side but it encapsulated a big reason why they were presented with the trophy after the match.

Good Morning Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3T73gV9qYm — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 30, 2023

Their season is littered with instances when they have found something when it matters, taken a point or three when not at their best.

In drab weather and after a flat 90 minutes, McCann’s goal was perfectly timed to set off the celebrations.

Lewis McCann

Ritchie-Hosler was the man of the match, continuing his excellent run of form, and McCann is another who has finished the season fantastically well.

The 21-year-old has all the physical attributes and James McPake recently spoke about working on his decision-making.

His three assists across the recent Peterhead and Queen of the South prove he is taking it on board.

McCann sets up Wighton:

Saturday’s winner was his 10th in a campaign disrupted mid-season by injury.

Unbeaten at home

The records keep tumbling and the latest was recording the first post-war unbeaten league season at home.

In fact, Dunfermline haven’t lost at home over 90 minutes in any competition this season.

Their only defeat at KDM Group East End Park came at the hands of Alloa on penalties, knocking them out of the League Cup group stage.

Since then there have been 12 wins and eight draws at home in all competitions.