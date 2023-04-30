‘Big Sunday’ promised as date announced for Dundee’s Westfest 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The date for Dundee’s Westfest 2023 has been announced.

This annual music festival on Magdalen Green will this year be held on June 4.

Organisers are promising an exciting line-up of music and entertainment.

Westfest chairman Alan Wilson said they plan to bring a line-up of both youth and experience for the event this year – only the second since lockdown put a halt to proceedings in 2020.

The event has attracted big crowds since being launched in 2010.

Tayside Young Fiddlers will perform at the festival for the first time this year, led by Dundee’s Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame member Kevin Findlay.

Westfest Battle of the Band winners, to be decided on May 13, will also take part.

Alan said: “In addition, the very special guests this year are The Living Roomers from California.

“The band are currently on their first-ever European tour, with shows in Belfast, London and Paris and their only Scottish show will be on the main stage at Westfest.

“The LA-based, female-led three-piece bring their sunshiny rock-punky sound which is sure to delight the crowds at Magdalen Green.

“To finish off the day with a feelgood funk-soul party are Aberdeen/Dundee combo Funk Connection, featuring Dundee’s own modern-day Godfather of Soul, the inimitable Mike Ferrie on vocals.”

Alan said the Sarah Buick stage will return once more, commemorating the former Westfest crew member who died on Ben Nevis two years ago.

Aside from the music, which will also include the DJ dance tent, there will be the usual selection of stalls and entertainment, including appearances from both Dundee and Dundee United skills teams, Horne’s Funfair and a host of activities for kids.

Dundee Westfest 2023 will build on success

Alan said: “This is our second festival since the pandemic and we are really looking to build on the success of last year.

“We attracted another great crowd and it was so great to be back on the green once more after two years when we were unable to hold Big Sunday.

“The aftermath of the previous three years’ uncertainty has caused some big challenges for the volunteer committee, not least in our fundraising and sponsorship efforts, while the cost of living crisis and the fuel price surge has also resulted in increased costs all round.

“However once more the committee members have risen to the challenge and we promise a Big Sunday to remember on June 4.”