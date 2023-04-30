‘Big Sunday’ promised as date announced for Dundee’s Westfest 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Big Sunday’ promised as date announced for Dundee’s Westfest 2023

Organisers promise an exciting and entertaining line up for this year's event.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The date for Dundee’s Westfest 2023 has been announced.

This annual music festival on Magdalen Green will this year be held on June 4.

Organisers are promising an exciting line-up of music and entertainment.

Westfest chairman Alan Wilson said they plan to bring a line-up of both youth and experience for the event this year – only the second since lockdown put a halt to proceedings in 2020.

The event has attracted big crowds since being launched in 2010.

Fun in the sun at Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tayside Young Fiddlers will perform at the festival for the first time this year, led by Dundee’s Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame member Kevin Findlay.

Westfest Battle of the Band winners, to be decided on May 13, will also take part.

Alan said: “In addition, the very special guests this year are The Living Roomers from California.

“The band are currently on their first-ever European tour, with shows in Belfast, London and Paris and their only Scottish show will be on the main stage at Westfest.

“The LA-based, female-led three-piece bring their sunshiny rock-punky sound which is sure to delight the crowds at Magdalen Green.

“To finish off the day with a feelgood funk-soul party are Aberdeen/Dundee combo Funk Connection, featuring Dundee’s own modern-day Godfather of Soul, the inimitable Mike Ferrie on vocals.”

Sarah Buick at a previous Westfest.

Alan said the Sarah Buick stage will return once more, commemorating the former Westfest crew member who died on Ben Nevis two years ago.

Aside from the music, which will also include the DJ dance tent, there will be the usual selection of  stalls and entertainment, including appearances from both Dundee and Dundee United skills teams, Horne’s Funfair and a host of activities for kids.

Dundee Westfest 2023 will build on success

Alan said: “This is our second festival since the pandemic and we are really looking to build on the success of last year.

“We attracted another great crowd and it was so great to be back on the green once more after two years when we were unable to hold Big Sunday.

Dundee singer Demi McMahon on the stage at Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The aftermath of the previous three years’ uncertainty has caused some big challenges for the volunteer committee, not least in our fundraising and sponsorship efforts, while the cost of living crisis and the fuel price surge has also resulted in increased costs all round.

“However once more the committee members have risen to the challenge and we promise a Big Sunday to remember on June 4.”

