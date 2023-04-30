Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to Moray death threat while she was on duty as police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to Moray death threat while she was on duty as police officer

The Conservative chief said he wanted to tell her he had received a “credible” threat to his life so she was aware before details of it popped up on her work computer.

By Justin Bowie and Kieran Webster
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

Scottish Tory chief Douglas Ross revealed he had to alert his wife to a death threat he was sent in Moray since she was on duty in her job as a police sergeant at the time.

The Conservative chief said he wanted to tell Krystle he had received a “credible” threat to his life so she was aware before details of it popped up on her work computer.

Speaking at his party’s Glasgow conference, Mr Ross said high-profile politicians are often bombarded with “extremely vicious” abuse online.

He said: “It’s amazing how people think they can put anything up there and it to be true because they have typed it in.

“These are words and phrases they would never say to you in person, they would never come up to you and say what they say on social media to your face.

“And I think some of the protection they feel behind the keyboard allows them to get away with far too much.”

Douglas Ross with his wife Krystle. Image: Shutterstock

On letting his wife know, he said: “One of the particular death threats I got in Moray was acted upon very quickly by our local chief inspector.

“I’ve got a process, all MPs and MSPs have a process they go through, when they get credible threats like that.

“Also I had to then phone Krystle, she was on duty at the time as a sergeant.

“This would come up on her computer screen that the local MP has a death threat against him, and she happens to be married to him.

“So I wanted to make sure she was aware of that before it started going through her system.”

Last year we revealed Mr Ross received more toxic insults on Twitter than any other Scottish MP.

The BBC found 1,548 abusive tweets were directed against the Tory chief over a six-week period.

Humza Yousaf condemned the death threat sent to his political rival. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

First Minister Humza Yousaf condemned the abuse directed against his political rival.

He said: “I feel for family members of all politicians. I heard Douglas Ross speaking out about his own experiences.

“For example when it came to things being said about his wife and himself.

“I sympathise with every politician regardless of which political party they’re in, in terms of the abuse they and their family can get.

“It’s just simply not acceptable.”

