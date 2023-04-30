Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew’s medals fetch £4,000 at auction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish League Cup medals won by Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew have fetched £4,000 at auction.

The two nine-carat gold medals were presented to Pettigrew following United’s wins over Aberdeen in 1979 and city rivals Dundee in 1980.

He scored twice in the 1979 final in a 3-0 win over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen, helping United to their first major honour.

The total collection also included his Scotland debut jersey against Switzerland – a game he scored in – which raised £19,000.

The 69-year-old Dundee United legend said: “There are lots of great memories around all the medals and shirts I have, but I feel the time is right for them to be passed on and for another football fan to get some enjoyment from them.

“The League Cup win against Aberdeen was fantastic as it was the first major piece of silverware won by Dundee United.

“I managed to get two goals although I rode my luck with one of them.”

He added: “I took a swing and completely missed, but when I turned around the ball was still there – I took my chance and popped it in the back of the net.

“The final against Dundee in 1980 was a very sweet moment too.

“The conditions were terrible and we thought it wouldn’t go ahead because of the frost.

“We had a great game and there were quite a few celebrations that night.”

Collection has ‘fascinating story’

Pettigrew’s career involved spells at Motherwell, Hearts, Greenock Morton and Hamilton Academical.

James Bruce of McTear’s auctioneer said the collection told a “fascinating story”.

He added: “Willie Pettigrew is a giant of Scottish football who is quite rightly held in the highest regard at both Dundee United and Motherwell football clubs.

“His skill with a football was breath-taking, with both clubs recognising his incredible contributions with inductions into their respective Halls of Fame.”