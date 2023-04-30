Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew’s medals fetch £4,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew’s medals fetch £4,000 at auction

The two nine-carat gold medals were presented to Pettigrew following United's wins over Aberdeen in 1979 and city rivals Dundee in 1980.

By George Mair
Two medals won by Willie Pettigrew have fetched £4,000 at auction. Image: Saltire News/Shutterstock/Colorsport
Two medals won by Willie Pettigrew have fetched £4,000 at auction. Image: Saltire News/Shutterstock/Colorsport

Scottish League Cup medals won by Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew have fetched £4,000 at auction.

The two nine-carat gold medals were presented to Pettigrew following United’s wins over Aberdeen in 1979 and city rivals Dundee in 1980.

He scored twice in the 1979 final in a 3-0 win over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen, helping United to their first major honour.

The total collection also included his Scotland debut jersey against Switzerland – a game he scored in – which raised £19,000.

Medal won by Pettigrew after his side beat Aberdeen 3-0 in 1979. Image: Saltire News

The 69-year-old Dundee United legend said: “There are lots of great memories around all the medals and shirts I have, but I feel the time is right for them to be passed on and for another football fan to get some enjoyment from them.

“The League Cup win against Aberdeen was fantastic as it was the first major piece of silverware won by Dundee United.

“I managed to get two goals although I rode my luck with one of them.”

Willie Pettigrew in action against Aberdeen.

He added: “I took a swing and completely missed, but when I turned around the ball was still there – I took my chance and popped it in the back of the net.

“The final against Dundee in 1980 was a very sweet moment too.

“The conditions were terrible and we thought it wouldn’t go ahead because of the frost.

“We had a great game and there were quite a few celebrations that night.”

Collection has ‘fascinating story’

Pettigrew’s career involved spells at Motherwell, Hearts, Greenock Morton and Hamilton Academical.

James Bruce of McTear’s auctioneer said the collection told a “fascinating story”.

He added: “Willie Pettigrew is a giant of Scottish football who is quite rightly held in the highest regard at both Dundee United and Motherwell football clubs.

“His skill with a football was breath-taking, with both clubs recognising his incredible contributions with inductions into their respective Halls of Fame.”

