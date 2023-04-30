First Minister Humza Yousaf opens up on ‘challenging’ first month and need to ‘child proof’ Bute House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister Humza Yousaf opens up on ‘challenging’ first month and need to ‘child proof’ Bute House

Speaking at a charity event in Dundee on Saturday, the First Minister told how he juggles family life with his new role.

By Kieran Webster

First Minister Humza Yousaf admits his first month as leader has been “challenging” and revealed he had to “child proof” Bute House.

Speaking at a charity event in Dundee on Saturday, the First Minister also opened up about how he deals with hate on social media and sympathised with the experiences of Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Since becoming First Minister, Mr Yousaf has been embroiled in SNP scandal which saw the former chief executive Peter Murrell questioned by police in relation to the party’s finances.

First month ‘challenging’ for First Minister

At an event at Just Bee Productions, Mr Yousaf says he never “envisioned” being thrown into the situation.

He said: “The challenges in the SNP, I’m not going to deny have been difficult in the last few weeks.

“They weren’t something I envisioned when I became First Minister.

“I didn’t think it would be something I’d be dealing with in the first few weeks.

“The party issues need dealt with, and I will deal with them.”

Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf says his first month has been “challenging”. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Part of the challenges outwith his own party’s, is managing a new workload alongside family life.

The First Minister lives in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, works as First Minister in Edinburgh and represents Glasgow Pollock as an MSP.

Humza Yousaf ‘works with it’

“You’ve just got to work with it,” he said.

“The reason I’m in Dundee is because when I met Nadia in 2017, I didn’t want to relocate Maya (his step-daughter).

“Her school and father – who she has a great relationship with – are here.

Humza Yousaf speaking to Alyssa Cartmill with mum Karen Taylor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The last thing I’d want to do is take her away from that.

“I just make it work – I was in my constituency yesterday, I’ll be in Edinburgh on Tuesday and I’ll be in Dundee to see my family.”

Part of the adjustment has seen a need to make family-friendly adjustments to Bute House.

‘Child-proofing Bute House’

He said: “So far my family is adapting, there have actually been some funny moments.

“Particularly in Bute House when my youngest daughter, who is soon to be four, came in.

“We’ve had to child-proof Bute House, lets put it like that.

“She sleeps in her bed in Bute House, and just so she doesn’t roll out we’ve put side bars on it.

Humza Yousaf making a new furry friend in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Bute House has never had that before – it’s all about adapting.”

Recently, Yousaf’s sister, Faiza, spoke out about the online abuse he receives and admits it is difficult for family members to see it.

The Fist Minister added: “It’s difficult being related to a politician I think.

“It tends to be the higher profile you have the more abuse you get.

Humza Yousaf sympathises with Douglas Ross over online hate: Image: PA

“Personally, I’m desensitised to it because I’ve been dealing with it for as long as I have and I don’t really look at my notifications.

“You have to take measures to protect your own mental health and I feel for family members of all politicians.

Douglas Ross spoke about his own experience about people saying things about his wife – I sympathise with any politician regardless of what party they represent.

“It’s simply not acceptable.”

