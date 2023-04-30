First Minister Humza Yousaf opens up on ‘challenging’ first month and need to ‘child proof’ Bute House

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Humza Yousaf admits his first month as leader has been “challenging” and revealed he had to “child proof” Bute House.

Speaking at a charity event in Dundee on Saturday, the First Minister also opened up about how he deals with hate on social media and sympathised with the experiences of Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Since becoming First Minister, Mr Yousaf has been embroiled in SNP scandal which saw the former chief executive Peter Murrell questioned by police in relation to the party’s finances.

First month ‘challenging’ for First Minister

At an event at Just Bee Productions, Mr Yousaf says he never “envisioned” being thrown into the situation.

He said: “The challenges in the SNP, I’m not going to deny have been difficult in the last few weeks.

“They weren’t something I envisioned when I became First Minister.

“I didn’t think it would be something I’d be dealing with in the first few weeks.

“The party issues need dealt with, and I will deal with them.”

Part of the challenges outwith his own party’s, is managing a new workload alongside family life.

The First Minister lives in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, works as First Minister in Edinburgh and represents Glasgow Pollock as an MSP.

Humza Yousaf ‘works with it’

“You’ve just got to work with it,” he said.

“The reason I’m in Dundee is because when I met Nadia in 2017, I didn’t want to relocate Maya (his step-daughter).

“Her school and father – who she has a great relationship with – are here.

“The last thing I’d want to do is take her away from that.

“I just make it work – I was in my constituency yesterday, I’ll be in Edinburgh on Tuesday and I’ll be in Dundee to see my family.”

Part of the adjustment has seen a need to make family-friendly adjustments to Bute House.

‘Child-proofing Bute House’

He said: “So far my family is adapting, there have actually been some funny moments.

“Particularly in Bute House when my youngest daughter, who is soon to be four, came in.

“We’ve had to child-proof Bute House, lets put it like that.

“She sleeps in her bed in Bute House, and just so she doesn’t roll out we’ve put side bars on it.

“Bute House has never had that before – it’s all about adapting.”

Recently, Yousaf’s sister, Faiza, spoke out about the online abuse he receives and admits it is difficult for family members to see it.

The Fist Minister added: “It’s difficult being related to a politician I think.

“It tends to be the higher profile you have the more abuse you get.

“Personally, I’m desensitised to it because I’ve been dealing with it for as long as I have and I don’t really look at my notifications.

“You have to take measures to protect your own mental health and I feel for family members of all politicians.

“Douglas Ross spoke about his own experience about people saying things about his wife – I sympathise with any politician regardless of what party they represent.

“It’s simply not acceptable.”