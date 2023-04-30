Fife Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes Police were called to Formonthills Road shortly after 10am on Sunday. By Laura Devlin April 30 2023, 1.35pm Share Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4350118/driver-taken-to-hospital-after-tree-falls-on-car-in-glenrothes/ Copy Link The incident happened on Formonthills Road. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]