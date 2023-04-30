Georgia Carter helps Montrose FC Women seal SWPL2 title and can’t wait to test herself at top level

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose FC Women star Georgia Carter can’t wait to test herself at the top level after the Links Park side sealed their place in the SWPL.

The Angus side clinched their second successive title to claim back-to-back promotions with a 6-1 win over East Fife Women on Sunday.

Goals from Carter, Charlotte Gammie, Lauren Gordon, Holly Daniel, London Pollard and Erin Henderson sealed Montrose’s fifth win in six games.

That was enough for them to clinch the silverware and move Montrose FC Women into the same league as Dundee United Women, Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers.

It’s a remarkable achievement for a team that was only established seven years ago.

And Carter can’t wait to appear at the top level.

“It’s been a long season and there has been a lot of pressure on us,” said Carter.

“But although a lot of people didn’t think we could win the league our coach always believed in us.

“It’s a relief to finally say we have done it. We are so proud.

“It’s not an easy feat.

“There are teams in the SWPL2 who have been trying to get into the SWPL for years and haven’t managed.

“So to win the league last year and go straight up to the top league is a great achievement.

“Now it’s about challenging ourselves against the top players and seeing what we can do next season.”