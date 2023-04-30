Xplore Dundee owner warns SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland’ with bus policy failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Xplore Dundee owner warns SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland’ with bus policy failures

Sandy Easdale said Humza Yousaf’s party is forcing commuters in smaller towns and villages off public transport and into cars.

By Justin Bowie
Xplore Dundee owners Sandy and James Easdale. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The billionaire owner of a Dundee bus firm has claimed the SNP are letting down Scots living in rural areas by failing to support bus travel.

Sandy Easdale, who runs Xplore Dundee with his brother James, warned Humza Yousaf’s party is forcing commuters in smaller towns and villages off public transport and into cars.

He criticised the SNP for not matching a £2 bus fare cap in place across England at the moment and said too much focus has gone into subsiding rail travel.

Mr Easdale said: “We have a landslide of people being cut off in rural routes and villages.”

SNP transport minister Kevin Stewart. Image: DC Thomson

But his criticisms were disputed by SNP transport chief Kevin Stewart, who insisted his party had offered plenty of incentives to encourage Scots on to buses.

Mr Easdale was particularly critical of the Scottish Government’s decision to scrap more expensive rail fares during peak times.

He said: “The peak time people who are commuting for work, who could possibly afford the full fare, are now being subsidised even more.

‘Punishing their own voters’

“I would say that 80 or 90% of SNP voters are actually bus users. And they are punishing their own voters.

“The working and middle class people they claim to represent, use the buses.”

Transport Minister Mr Stewart hit back: “We do not recognise this claim, which appears to ignore significant bus funding for concessionary fares.

“The figure for rail includes infrastructure and projects as well as the ScotRail subsidy so is not comparing like for like with buses.

“We are committed, alongside operators and local authorities, to improving services to ensure everyone has accessible public transport, regardless of geographic location.”

Humza Yousaf was previously transport chief.

New SNP leader Mr Yousaf was previously transport chief before he was put in control of the justice and health briefs.

It’s a policy area where his party has come under significant pressure due to delays to the construction of the ferries and regular rail strikes last year.

Mr Easdale and his brother first acquired Xplore Dundee in 2020.

The siblings are former directors at Rangers FC and have been running bus firm McGill’s in the west of Scotland since 2001.

They made their debut on The Sunday Times Scottish Rich List in 2022 after they became billionaires, ranking eighth.

