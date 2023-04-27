SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police from outside Peter Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline.

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
Justin Bowie
By Justin Bowie

Images of a campervan being seized by police in Dunfermline led to further questions about the extent of investigations into SNP finances.

The development was a surprise twist in the crisis facing the party just after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was questioned by police.

But what has a campervan got to do with it, and why did was it parked in a Fife street?

Here’s everything we know so far.

When was the motorhome seized?

On April 5, former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell – married to Nicola Sturgeon – was arrested by police in connection with their investigation into party spending.

Former SNP chief Peter Murrell was previously arrested. Image: PA.

It later emerged officers had also seized a motorhome, worth more than £100,000, from the driveway of his mother’s Dunfermline home on the same day.

Questions immediately emerged over who the campervan belonged to, when it had first been purchased and why it was key to the police probe.

Why was the campervan bought?

It was later confirmed by new First Minister Mr Yousaf that the motorhome linked to the SNP’s finance scandal was owned by the party.

Party sources told the Daily Record the campervan was purchased to function as a campaign battle bus ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election due to Covid restrictions.

But this plan was later ditched in the run-up to the nationwide vote as pandemic curbs were gradually eased by Ms Sturgeon’s government.

Instead the motorhome sat outside Margaret Murrell’s home for more than two years before it was seized by police.

Opposition MSPs cast doubts over SNP claims the motorhome had originally been acquired by the party as a consequence of Covid.

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy branded the explanation “less than convincing”.

Was Humza Yousaf aware?

Mr Murrell’s arrest and the campervan saga has been a major blow for Mr Yousaf.

The SNP leader admitted he only discovered his party had purchased the campervan after he succeeded Ms Sturgeon in the top job.

Humza Yousaf was unaware his party owned a motorhome. Image: PA.

Asked by Sky News when he found out, Mr Yousaf said: “Shortly after I became leader of the party.”

Similarly, the new first minister revealed he had also been in the dark over the SNP’s auditors quitting, despite them stepping back last autumn.

Did the SNP’s former treasurer know?

Colin Beattie was the second senior SNP figure to be taken into police custody when he was arrested on April 18.

Shortly afterwards he confirmed his resignation as the party’s treasurer, a post he held from 2004 until 2020, and then took up again the following year.

On his return to Holyrood, Mr Beattie said he didn’t know about the party-owned campervan despite being responsible for the party’s finances.

Former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie. Image: Kenny Smith.

He later clarified he had found out about the purchase later in 2021 and had only been unaware when it was first bought.

In a statement, he said: “I was asked if I knew about the motorhome purchase to which I answered no.

“Given some of the coverage of this answer, I believe it is important to clarify that I was unaware of the transaction at the time of purchase.

“I became aware of the transaction via the 2021 annual accounts.”

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?

Since the SNP’s finance crisis escalated following the arrest of her husband all eyes have been on ex-First Minister Ms Sturgeon.

Speaking in Holyrood on April 25, the former leader claimed she could not have “anticipated in my worst nightmares” her party’s troubles.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

Ms Sturgeon continued to deny the party’s money woes were why she made the shock decision to quit the top job in February.

She told journalists: “Clearly the events of the last few weeks have been difficult and – I use this word advisedly and deliberately – in some respects very traumatic.”

What type of motorhome is it?

The luxury campervan bought by the party was an iSmove model made by German motorhome manufacturers Niesmann+Bischoff.

The compact, modern RV has an open-plan living space and kitchen, a windowless entry door and “invisible” storage space as well.

It’s billed as the perfect type of vehicle for well-off families going on long road trips around popular tourist spots such as the North Coast 500.

The iSmove motorhome even has its own slogan on the Niesmann+Bischoff website – “No room for rules”.

