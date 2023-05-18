SNP’s Jenny Gilruth accused of ‘sackable offence’ over claims she delayed rail upgrades to please Fife voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP’s Jenny Gilruth accused of ‘sackable offence’ over claims she delayed rail upgrades to please Fife voters

Douglas Ross warned Ms Gilruth may have breached the ministerial code over claims she halted rail works to benefit her constituents.

By Justin Bowie
Jenny Gilruth was accused of meddling in Fife rail upgrades. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Jenny Gilruth was accused of meddling in Fife rail upgrades. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The SNP’s Jenny Gilruth was accused of a “sackable offence” over claims she delayed rail upgrades to please her Fife constituents when she was transport chief.

During a fiery First Minister’s Questions, Ms Gilruth faced allegations she stepped in at the last minute to stop vital works scheduled to begin on Boxing Day.

Scottish Conservative chief Douglas Ross claimed she had meddled to give local voters “preferential treatment” by ensuring they could still travel by rail over the festive period.

The rail work, which would have caused eight days of disruption from Boxing Day last year, was part of a plan to electrify the line between Edinburgh’s Haymarket station and Dalmeny, West Lothian.

The Tory leader warned Ms Gilruth may have breached the Holyrood ministerial code, and claimed delays to planned upgrades had since cost the taxpayer at least £1 million.

Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA

In response, First Minister Humza Yousaf claimed any accusations new education chief Ms Gilruth broke guidelines would be probed, before then defending her anyway.

He told MSPs: “These timetable changes happen regularly.

“In terms of when they happened when Jenny Gilruth was transport minister, it was done for the correct reasons, certainly from the investigation I have done this morning.”

The SNP leader added: “I don’t believe the way Douglas Ross has characterised that situation to be correct.”

Humza Yousaf defended Jenny Gilruth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

But Mr Ross insisted Ms Gilruth appeared to have made a “political decision for her own benefit” by halting the decarbonisation works.

The Tory leader claimed it was clear delaying upgrades until after the New Year would cause more disruption, since the railways are typically quieter over the festive period.

Mr Ross alleged civil servants had expressed concerns over Ms Gilruth’s involvement and claimed it may have even sparked the resignation of a top ScotRail official.

Chris Gibb stepped down from his post running Scottish Rail Holdings – the company set up to manage ScotRail – at the end of last year.

It was rumoured he had left his senior job prematurely due to frustrations over political interference.

‘Truly awful decision’

Mr Ross said cancelling the upgrades had been “a truly awful decision that will cause taxpayers millions and lead to greater disruption”.

He added: “Five months on the essential works that Jenny Gilruth delayed have still not happened.

“This looks like a clear-cut sackable offence. This needs an urgent investigation now.”

Mr Yousaf insisted Ms Gilruth was not “content” all necessary measures had been taken to “minimise inconvenience” while the works went ahead, hence the delay.

ScotRail was taken into public ownership under the SNP last April, when Ms Gilruth still held the transport brief.

Last October the Fife MSP said she was frustrated about the length of her own train commute during her party’s conference.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]