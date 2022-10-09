Transport chief Jenny Gilruth frustrated over her own Fife rail commute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Transport chief Jenny Gilruth frustrated over her own Fife rail commute

Railways minister Jenny Gilruth admitted train journeys in Fife take too long as she revealed her own commuting frustrations.
By Justin Bowie
October 9 2022, 3.16pm Updated: October 9 2022, 5.16pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Scottish politics

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the Action Zone during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Credibility test’ for Scottish Government as it hosts climate conference
Rosyth ferry can be springboard for rebuilding ties with Europe, says Fife MP
Nicola Sturgeon defends plans to scrap Trident in interview with Channel 4 (Channel 4 screenshot/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon defends plan to scrap Trident in interview
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
SNP under pressure to speed up 'vital' A9 dualling after more road deaths
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes
A third of businesses in Scotland expect the four-day week to become a reality in the next ten years, new research shows (Joe Giddens/PA)
Four-day week on the horizon, a third of Scottish businesses claim
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Fife greyhound racing track should be shut down 'immediately', says MSP
Fury as loopholes deny Fife families cost-of-living support cash
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Bereaved Angus man launches stinging attack on judge whose resignation leaves Covid inquiry in…
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?

Most Read

1
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
2
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
3
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
4
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
5
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire
6
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a…
7
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
8
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
10
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash

More from The Courier

Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Tony Watt, right, celebrates grabbing Dundee United's second goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return

Editor's Picks