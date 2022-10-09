RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock

By Rab McNeil
October 9 2022, 5.00pm
Rab reckons he wants to be reincarnated as a seagull on a rock.

Here’s an idea that I thoroughly deplore: reincarnation. Not for me. Not today, thank you.

Once I’ve handed in my dinner pail, as P.G. Wodehouse put it, just bung me on a cloud forever with a harp and a YouTube video of how to play Purple Haze by Jimi Hendrix.

I’ve canvassed the opinion of pals on this subject, and none would come back.

It’s a right struggle

Think about it: the basic premise of this earthly existence is that everything eats everything else. It’s all a right struggle. There’s nothing for nothing. You never get a minute’s peace.

Compare and contrast with a heavenly paradise offering free fish suppers and no midges. Leave that to come back here? You’re having a giraffe.

I witter thus on witnessing a seagull on a rock. Don’t know if it’s always the same one.

At any rate, there’s always one down on the Lonely Shore. He doesn’t fly off until I get right close.

Possibly he recognises me: ‘It’s that beardie bloke again. Just sits on a rock and stares out to sea. Takes all sorts, I suppose.’

Eh? Self-aware much? That’s what the gull does himself. Sometimes, we’re both just sat there, on our respective rocks.

Then it hit me…

And that’s when it hit me: ‘That’s what I’ll get reincarnated as: a gull sitting on a rock by the shore. Same as I currently do.’

Don’t fancy it, to be honest. At least, at present, I can go home and have my tea, whereas I never see the gull eat anything.

Maybe they find stuff first thing in the morning and just spend the rest of the day philosophising.

Certainly, this fellow on the Lonely Shore is far removed from those urban ones stealing folk’s chips. Maybe creatures like that get used to hunger.

I’m sure there are spiders and other weird beasties that can go weeks or months without so much as a pie.

Boredom in Heaven

I suppose, in Heaven, you’d get bored with free, healthy fish suppers after a while.

Boredom would be a problem in paradise. But you could always try smoked sausage for a bit. Maybe even broccoli tastes … heavenly.

Like all well-adjusted people, I read a lot about life after death. Most classics of this genre were written many years ago now, and it’s slightly discombobulating to see these often refer to libraries in Heaven where you, the deid, can go and consult physical books.

No Kindles in eternity. No internet. That seems to me a flaw in a place that’s meant to be timeless. How come they didn’t see that coming? Besides, libraries are just glorified creches nowadays. Last place you’d go for some quiet study.

The Heaven you want

But, still, I like the idea of an old-fashioned library. I imagine it with a neo-classical exterior and, inside, a massive domed hall, stout oak desks, an ice cream kiosk.

Maybe you get the Heaven you want: rolling fields, beautiful gardens, proper architecture, no rap music.

I could go for that. And when they say, “Right, you, it’s time to go back doon to Earth and sit on a rock again”, I shall refuse.

I shall say: “I’m biding here, ken?” And they’ll say: “Suit yourself. But it’ll take you an eternity to learn Purple Haze by Jimi Hendrix.”

