Matty Todd hails his ‘best 45 minutes of the season’ for Dunfermline after rampant showing versus Alloa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Todd’s goal on the stroke of half-time meant that the Pars headed into the break with their lead doubled.

The Dunfermline Athletic midfielder terrorised the Alloa defence from the off.

Within minutes of the start he was getting into the box from the left and almost made something happen.

Todd’s early chance:

He later latched on to Rhys Breen’s high through ball before a cushioned lob to beat Wasps goalkeeper Jay Hogarth.

Training pays off

It was the second time he’d beaten the keeper this season, though this one was intended.

“That one I did mean!” smiled Todd. “Great ball over the top from Breeny [Rhys Breen].

Todd’s goal:

“We’ve been working on it during the week – getting in behind, spinning inside and outside centre halves.

“I had a quick look and saw the keeper is off his line and I’ve just lifted it over him. I’m delighted with it.”

New role

The energetic box-to-box midfielder was asked to play a slightly more advanced role as James McPake switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Todd and Mochrie played just off Nikolay Todorov and were a huge part of the win.

This is how Dunfermline have actually lined up. pic.twitter.com/qkgAjejB5A — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) October 8, 2022

“It’s something the manager said during the week – he’s going to play me there and I’m glad he’s trusted me in that position and I’ve shown him that I can put a performance in different areas of the pitch.

“It probably was my best 45 of the season, hopefully I keep that consistency up for the full 90 and then move it on to next week again.”