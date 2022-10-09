Funnyman Harry Hill heads for Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Funnyman Harry Hill heads for Dunfermline

By Andrew Welsh
October 9 2022, 6.00pm
TV funnyman Harry Hill is heading for Dunfermline.
TV funnyman Harry Hill is heading for Dunfermline.

Anarchic funnyman Harry Hill is on the loose and due in Dunfermline next week.

The TV Burp and You’ve Been Framed! legend’s on his first UK solo tour since 2013 and reckons his extended absence from the circuit means working up material has been predictably hit and miss.

This is Harry Hill’s first solo tour since 2013.”It turns out there are no shortcuts,” he says.

“Since the last tour I’ve been going round the clubs, which I love to do because you only do 20 minutes and you get home to watch Newsnight.

“I just try stuff out and sometimes it works – if it doesn’t I’ll tweak it slightly. If you talk to any comedian that’s really the only way to go about it.”

Fame at the Fringe

Known for his off-beat approach, the Surrey-born stand-up shot to fame at 1992’s Edinburgh Fringe. Channel 4 gave Hill his own TV series in 1997, leading to long-running ITV offering TV Burp from 2001.

During a recent Radio 2 chat, the ex-doctor said he’s hoping his trademark silliness will leave audiences nonplussed.

“I’m sort of trying to create an alternative universe – up is down and down is up,” he declared.

“Part of it is that I work out a way of categorising everything in the world as either a tray bake or a tear and share. There are winners and losers in life.”

Harry Hill plays the Alhambra on October 12.

harryhilltour.com

