Funnyman Harry Hill heads for Dunfermline

Anarchic funnyman Harry Hill is on the loose and due in Dunfermline next week.

The TV Burp and You’ve Been Framed! legend’s on his first UK solo tour since 2013 and reckons his extended absence from the circuit means working up material has been predictably hit and miss.

This is Harry Hill’s first solo tour since 2013.”It turns out there are no shortcuts,” he says.

“Since the last tour I’ve been going round the clubs, which I love to do because you only do 20 minutes and you get home to watch Newsnight.

“I just try stuff out and sometimes it works – if it doesn’t I’ll tweak it slightly. If you talk to any comedian that’s really the only way to go about it.”

Fame at the Fringe

Known for his off-beat approach, the Surrey-born stand-up shot to fame at 1992’s Edinburgh Fringe. Channel 4 gave Hill his own TV series in 1997, leading to long-running ITV offering TV Burp from 2001.

During a recent Radio 2 chat, the ex-doctor said he’s hoping his trademark silliness will leave audiences nonplussed.

“I’m sort of trying to create an alternative universe – up is down and down is up,” he declared.

“Part of it is that I work out a way of categorising everything in the world as either a tray bake or a tear and share. There are winners and losers in life.”

Harry Hill plays the Alhambra on October 12.

harryhilltour.com