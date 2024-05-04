A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie performs at Manchester AO Arena after Co-op Live chaos

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered a high-energy show to thousands at Manchester AO Arena after the US rapper’s gig was moved from the crisis-hit Co-op Live music venue.

The rapper was due to kick off the new £365 million venue’s string of concerts on Wednesday, but his show was cancelled at the last minute due to a “technical issue” during soundcheck.

The announcement came just over an hour before he was due to take to the stage, frustrating many fans who had already arrived at the venue.

It is understood that a nozzle from the ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling shortly before the event was due to take place.

The American rapper said at the time he was “heated” about having to cancel the show and that they were working on rescheduling it.

On Thursday he announced that the concert had been rescheduled for Saturday at another Manchester venue – AO Arena.

In a post to X, he added: “We won’t give up that easy let’s go!”

Following the announcement, the AO Arena said they were “excited to welcome @ArtistHBTL and his fans to AO Arena” in a post on X.

“It’s going to be a brilliant night and we can’t wait to see you all here”, it added.

Videos shared by fans on social media of Saturday’s concert show a pack crowd chanting back the lyrics of his songs including Look Back At It and Drowning.

The high-octane show also featured stage theatrics of billowing smoke and rapidly moving laser lights.

The AO Arena will also welcome Take That next week after the boy band moved five shows from the Co-op Live due to the “ongoing technical issues”.

While Barry Manilow is also considering moving his Manchester performance scheduled for May 19 over to the AO Arena following the cancellations.

On Thursday, British pop rock group Keane, who have been celebrating 20 years of their debut album Hopes And Fears, said they were “really disappointed” as they also revealed the postponement of their gig which had been scheduled for Sunday.

Vampire singer Olivia Rodrigo had also been due to perform at the venue on May 3 and 4 as part of her Guts world tour, but the shows were postponed.

The new music venue has said it will be taking “a short pause to events” before welcoming members of the public to the arena from May 14, when Elbow are due to play.

The statement posted to X on Thursday said this is to “fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists” and allow for an “independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling” following an issue with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

It added: “At this time, we do not expect further impact on our opening season.

“We are aware our actions have frustrated and angered ticket holders.

“We know you’ve incurred significant disruption, and are finding a way to help make it right.”

Bolton-born stand-up Peter Kay was scheduled to be the first performer at the new venue but his show had to be postponed with less than 48 hours’ notice following a test event.

The rescheduled dates at the end of April were rescheduled again – to May 23 and 24 – alongside dates for The Black Keys because the venue had to undertake “extensive protocol of testing critical procedures to ensure all areas are ready for fans”.

So far only a test event by Rick Astley has gone ahead.

The arena’s general manager, Gary Roden, announced his resignation last month following the slew of issues that led to the delays in the venue opening.

A Co-op Group spokesperson previously said: “Co-op is a sponsor and does not own or run the venue, and we have made it clear to Oak View Group, who are responsible for the building, that the impact on ticketholders must be addressed as a priority.

“We are pleased that they will shortly be putting plans in place to do so.”

They added that safety checks would be independently verified so Co-op members and other ticket holders “can be reassured that the venue has the very highest levels of security and safety measures”.