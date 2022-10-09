Fife grandad could face two years in Qatar prison after being arrested in Iraq over unpaid loan By Matteo Bell October 9 2022, 8.41pm Updated: October 10 2022, 6.29am Brian with his son, Bailey. Image: John Glendinning. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard LISTEN: What's next for Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP? Fife medical herbalist shares top natural remedies to help 7 common sleep problems Transport chief Jenny Gilruth frustrated over her own Fife rail commute All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for… All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for… Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard 3 New £1.4m M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end… 4 Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern 5 Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure 6 EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… 7 Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland 8 St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff 9 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 5 10 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but… Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts… Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI… EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI all-weather craft cut ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues Council told to ‘come clean’ as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be ‘just as sarcastic’ if he was Dundonian Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid ‘Pure and utter hell’: Perth woman speaks for first time about abuse at Fornethy House How Peter Tobin’s murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee