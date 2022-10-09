Arbroath hero Bobby Linn explains Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration behind stunning Dundee free-kick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath hero Bobby Linn explains Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration behind stunning Dundee free-kick

By George Cran
October 9 2022, 10.26pm Updated: October 10 2022, 8.47am
Arbroath hero Bobby Linn takes inspiration from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (right) when it comes to free-kicks.
Arbroath hero Bobby Linn takes inspiration from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (right) when it comes to free-kicks.

Bobby Linn admits his stunning free-kick against boyhood favourites Dundee took inspiration from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – with the added wildcard of the Gayfield wind.

The Arbroath hero showed there’s plenty of life left in him as he turns 37 on Monday – and life left in the Red Lichties after a spirited showing against the Dark Blues.

Linn’s equaliser on 37 minutes has gone down as his third of the season, despite appearing to go in off the back of goalkeeper Adam Legzdins after crashing off the underside of the crossbar.

It was the least his side deserved in that first half and he’s keen to see Arbroath build on that to get themselves off the foot of the Championship table.

Linn cracks the free-kick goalwards against Dundee (Image: SNS)

“It’s just not been good enough from us so far this season, we’ve been slack and we’ve had to work hard to get results.,” Linn said.

“What we pride ourselves on at Arbroath is hard work and getting in people’s faces and I felt we did that on Saturday.

“We have standards here at Arbroath, we are looking to build on from this result now and show the team we were last season.”

CR7

As for his goal, Linn admits he borrowed the technique from five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

CR7, though, doesn’t usually have to deal with the unpredictable Gayfield weather.

“To be honest, when you’ve got the wind on your back, I always know that if I can connect with the ball and get it on target then I have an opportunity to score,” Linn added.

“I have always looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to free kicks.

“I’ve watched his free kicks over the years and if you look at them closely, he’s tried to get a bit of movement and connect the ball and try to get it on target.

“I am happy I connected and it was a good goal, it was nice as it’s not been great for us lately but I felt it was a spirited performance on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Matty Todd celebrates his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd hails his 'best 45 minutes of the season' for Dunfermline after rampant…
Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn's equaliser.
Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn…
Dunfermline took on Alloa at the Indodrill.
Alloa v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars dominate
Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar can toast to a successful first year in business. Image: Gareth Jennings
Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark
Joe Chalmers (second from left) says he is enjoying his football. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie expects more 'rollercoaster' results in tough League One

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New £1.4m M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland and a former member of Dundee City Council.
Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers

Editor's Picks