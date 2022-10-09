Arbroath hero Bobby Linn explains Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration behind stunning Dundee free-kick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Linn admits his stunning free-kick against boyhood favourites Dundee took inspiration from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – with the added wildcard of the Gayfield wind.

The Arbroath hero showed there’s plenty of life left in him as he turns 37 on Monday – and life left in the Red Lichties after a spirited showing against the Dark Blues.

Linn’s equaliser on 37 minutes has gone down as his third of the season, despite appearing to go in off the back of goalkeeper Adam Legzdins after crashing off the underside of the crossbar.

It was the least his side deserved in that first half and he’s keen to see Arbroath build on that to get themselves off the foot of the Championship table.

“It’s just not been good enough from us so far this season, we’ve been slack and we’ve had to work hard to get results.,” Linn said.

“What we pride ourselves on at Arbroath is hard work and getting in people’s faces and I felt we did that on Saturday.

“We have standards here at Arbroath, we are looking to build on from this result now and show the team we were last season.”

CR7

As for his goal, Linn admits he borrowed the technique from five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

CR7, though, doesn’t usually have to deal with the unpredictable Gayfield weather.

Bobby Linn, top bin 🚀🗑 pic.twitter.com/cK6GeKzMIa — A View from the Terrace (@TheTerraceTV) October 9, 2022

“To be honest, when you’ve got the wind on your back, I always know that if I can connect with the ball and get it on target then I have an opportunity to score,” Linn added.

“I have always looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to free kicks.

“I’ve watched his free kicks over the years and if you look at them closely, he’s tried to get a bit of movement and connect the ball and try to get it on target.

“I am happy I connected and it was a good goal, it was nice as it’s not been great for us lately but I felt it was a spirited performance on Saturday.”