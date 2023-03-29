Dundee’s Shona Robison and Fife’s Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf’s cabinet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Shona Robison and Fife’s Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf’s cabinet

Humza Yousaf unveiled his top team who will be tasked with running Scotland.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.

Dundee’s Deputy First Minister Shona Robison will replace Kate Forbes as finance chief while Fife’s Jenny Gilruth has been promoted to education secretary in Humza Yousaf’s cabinet.

The new SNP leader unveiled his top team who will be tasked with running Scotland days after he won the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

Outgoing energy secretary Michael Matheson is the new health secretary as he replaces Mr Yousaf, who faced criticism and demands to quit over record A&E waiting times.

Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon remains as rural affairs secretary after Ms Forbes sensationally turned down the role.

Ex-education boss and Fife MSP Shirley Anne-Somerville will replace double-jobbing Dundee deputy Ms Robison in heading up the social justice brief.

Shona Robison will be finance chief as well as deputy first minister. Image: PA.

New schools chief Ms Gilruth previously worked as a principal teacher in Dunfermline before she became the Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP in 2016.

Before taking on her current role she served as her party’s transport minister.

Neil Gray was one of the new first minister’s earliest supporters and has been rewarded with a major post in charge of the economy, wellbeing and energy.

Meanwhile, rising star Màiri McAllan will serve as net zero secretary and ex-drugs minister Angela Constance is the party’s now justice chief in place of Keith Brown.

New education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Ms McAllan, aged 30, will be the youngest member of Mr Yousaf’s cabinet and will have a huge job on her hands as the SNP continues to shift away from oil and gas.

She previously served as the party’s environment and land reform minister after first being elected as an MSP in 2021.

Angus Robertson – who was tipped as an early contender for leader before backing Mr Yousaf – is the only cabinet member to remain in his current job as culture secretary.

Ms Sturgeon’s former deputy John Swinney announced before the leadership election finished he was leaving government.

Mr Yousaf said: “The cabinet team I have unveiled reflects the priorities that we will pursue as a government – including tackling child poverty, improving public services and building a fairer, greener economy.”

Who is on the move?

IN

  • Angela Constance
  • Jenny Gilruth
  • Neil Gray
  • Màiri McAllan

OUT

  • Keith Brown
  • Kate Forbes
  • John Swinney

Mr Yousaf’s new top table is filled with allies who backed him to replace Ms Sturgeon, while those who aligned with rival Ms Forbes have been frozen out.

Splits within the SNP remained evident on Tuesday when Ms Forbes turned down Mr Yousaf’s offer to take on the rural affairs brief after her defeat.

Ivan McKee, who backed Ms Forbes early on, has reportedly quit his role as business minister after he was offered a post viewed as a demotion.

The SNP’s agreement to share power with the Scottish Greens will continue after Mr Yousaf’s victory, but neither of their two party co-leaders got a role in his cabinet.

The incoming first minister will unveil the rest of his ministerial team on Thursday as he fills junior posts up for grabs.

Questions remain over whether Ash Regan – who finished third in the SNP leadership race – will be offered a job by Mr Yousaf.

She previously served as community safety minister, but quit in October to protest against her party’s gender reforms.

