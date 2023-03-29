Dundee’s Shona Robison and Fife’s Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf’s cabinet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Deputy First Minister Shona Robison will replace Kate Forbes as finance chief while Fife’s Jenny Gilruth has been promoted to education secretary in Humza Yousaf’s cabinet.

The new SNP leader unveiled his top team who will be tasked with running Scotland days after he won the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

Outgoing energy secretary Michael Matheson is the new health secretary as he replaces Mr Yousaf, who faced criticism and demands to quit over record A&E waiting times.

Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon remains as rural affairs secretary after Ms Forbes sensationally turned down the role.

Ex-education boss and Fife MSP Shirley Anne-Somerville will replace double-jobbing Dundee deputy Ms Robison in heading up the social justice brief.

New schools chief Ms Gilruth previously worked as a principal teacher in Dunfermline before she became the Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP in 2016.

Before taking on her current role she served as her party’s transport minister.

Neil Gray was one of the new first minister’s earliest supporters and has been rewarded with a major post in charge of the economy, wellbeing and energy.

Meanwhile, rising star Màiri McAllan will serve as net zero secretary and ex-drugs minister Angela Constance is the party’s now justice chief in place of Keith Brown.

Ms McAllan, aged 30, will be the youngest member of Mr Yousaf’s cabinet and will have a huge job on her hands as the SNP continues to shift away from oil and gas.

She previously served as the party’s environment and land reform minister after first being elected as an MSP in 2021.

Angus Robertson – who was tipped as an early contender for leader before backing Mr Yousaf – is the only cabinet member to remain in his current job as culture secretary.

Ms Sturgeon’s former deputy John Swinney announced before the leadership election finished he was leaving government.

Mr Yousaf said: “The cabinet team I have unveiled reflects the priorities that we will pursue as a government – including tackling child poverty, improving public services and building a fairer, greener economy.”

Who is on the move?

IN

Angela Constance

Jenny Gilruth

Neil Gray

Màiri McAllan

OUT

Keith Brown

Kate Forbes

John Swinney

Mr Yousaf’s new top table is filled with allies who backed him to replace Ms Sturgeon, while those who aligned with rival Ms Forbes have been frozen out.

Splits within the SNP remained evident on Tuesday when Ms Forbes turned down Mr Yousaf’s offer to take on the rural affairs brief after her defeat.

Ivan McKee, who backed Ms Forbes early on, has reportedly quit his role as business minister after he was offered a post viewed as a demotion.

The SNP’s agreement to share power with the Scottish Greens will continue after Mr Yousaf’s victory, but neither of their two party co-leaders got a role in his cabinet.

The incoming first minister will unveil the rest of his ministerial team on Thursday as he fills junior posts up for grabs.

Questions remain over whether Ash Regan – who finished third in the SNP leadership race – will be offered a job by Mr Yousaf.

She previously served as community safety minister, but quit in October to protest against her party’s gender reforms.