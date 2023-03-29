Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have asked for the public’s help to trace a 13-year-old girl from Perth who vanished almost a week ago.

Alarms were raised after Ellie Egan did not return home from school on Thursday March 23.

Officers have described Ellie as around 5ft 3in tall with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black puffa-type jacket and plain black leggings.

Teenager ‘likely in East Kilbride’

Police Scotland say it is most likely Ellie is in the East Kilbride area with people known to her.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Extensive inquiries already conducted indicate that she (Ellie) is most likely in the East Kilbride area, and in the company of people known to her.

“If you have any information that could assist us in finding her, please call 101. Our reference is incident 3499 of March 23.”