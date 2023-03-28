Dundee’s new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee’s new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf

The city's SNP politicians all backed Humza Yousaf's campaign - a move already being rewarded.

By Justin Bowie
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.

Dundee SNP veteran Shona Robison will become Scotland’s deputy first minister, new party leader Humza Yousaf announced.

Mr Yousaf revealed key supporter Ms Robison would become his No2 instead of leadership rival Kate Forbes – who meanwhile snubbed an offer to serve in his new-look government.

Dundee City East MSP Ms Robison has long been a close ally of Nicola Sturgeon and was a strong backer of Mr Yousaf’s bid to take over.

Broughty Ferry-based Mr Yousaf was backed by every single elected politician in Dundee during his campaign, cementing his strong power base in the city.

Shona Robison strongly backed Mr Yousaf. Image: PA.

Mr Yousaf said to journalists he was “delighted” to confirm Ms Robison as his deputy while she flanked him after they left the chamber.

Ms Robison said it was a “real honour” to have been offered the senior post.

The new SNP leader was officially voted in as first minister in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, backed by a majority of MSPs.

Mr Yousaf said it was a “privilege” to take on the role as rival party leaders congratulated him on becoming the first Scottish Government leader from an ethnic minority background.

But their warm sentiments were brief as they warned the new first minister against his pursuit of independence and claimed the SNP were on a downward turn.

Ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was seen sitting on the backbenches for the first time since her party took power.

Ms Forbes, the Highlands MSP who only narrowly lost in the SNP leadership contest, was also in the debating chamber.

She was offered a place in rural affairs instead of keeping her finance job – a move seen as a problem in the attempt to heal a divided party.

Ms Robison replaces departing deputy John Swinney, who ruled himself out of the running to succeed Ms Sturgeon and instead backed Mr Yousaf.

Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.

Dundee council chief John Alexander said: “It’s a fantastic appointment. She’s a passionate advocate.

“She’s a fantastic local MSP, she’s a great partner for me to work with from a city council perspective, and she really cares.

“I’m absolutely delighted for her, but perhaps more selfishly I’m delighted for the city.”

Mr Yousaf is expected to unveil his new cabinet on Thursday as he gets down to the business of running the country.

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick was vocally supportive of Mr Yousaf, but it’s not known if he will be offered a role.

Mr FitzPatrick previously served as public health minister for his party before he stepped down in 2020 due to the drug deaths emergency.

Who is Shona Robison?

Holyrood veteran Ms Robison is one of the few remaining MSPs who have been serving in the Scottish Parliament since it first opened in 1999.

She was first elected on the regional list for the North East, but in 2003 she won the Dundee City East constituency which has been held by the SNP ever since.

Shona Robison served in government under Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Shutterstock.

Ms Robison served under Ms Sturgeon as her party’s health secretary from 2014 to 2018, when she stood down as pressures over NHS performance mounted.

Since the 2021 Holyrood election, the new deputy first minister has been the SNP’s social justice, housing and local government chief.

She was responsible for steering her party’s controversial gender reforms through parliament, which were later blocked by the UK Government.

