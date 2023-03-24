John Swinney admits he’s been trying to quit since 2016… but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn’t let him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney admits he’s been trying to quit since 2016… but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn’t let him

The Perthshire MSP revealed he came 'incredibly close' to resigning around the time of an exam results debacle during the pandemic.

By Derek Healey
John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament. Image: PA
John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament. Image: PA

Deputy First Minister John Swinney repeatedly tried to leave the Scottish Government over the past seven years but Nicola Sturgeon “wouldn’t countenance” his departure.

Mr Swinney said he approached the SNP leader with an offer to step down in 2016 and again in 2021 but was asked to stay.

The Perthshire MSP also revealed he came “incredibly close” to quitting around the time he faced a confidence at the Scottish Parliament over the exam results row during the pandemic.

John Swinney attainment gap
John Swinney. Image: PA

Mr Swinney, then the education secretary, approved a system that resulted in some pupils being downgraded based on the historic performance of their school.

It appeared to disadvantage pupils from more deprived areas and was scrapped following significant controversy.

Students later received grades recommended by their teachers.

Protected while MSPs tried to oust him

The confidence vote in Mr Swinney gave MSPs the opportunity to oust him from his government role.

It was only the fourth time in the history of devolution that politicians at Holyrood had resorted to the mechanism to try and remove a government minister.

From left is John Swinney, Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Salmond and Mike Russell. Image: PA

The next occasion came a year later when MSPs tried to force him out as deputy first minster over lengthy delays to the publication of legal advice relating to Alex Salmond’s judicial review against the Scottish Government.

Mr Swinney revealed his attempts to quit while appearing on the BBC’s Nicola Sturgeon podcast, due to be published soon.

That’s your mistake mate, you should own it.

Speaking about the exams controversy, he said: “I persuaded the first minister that was the right thing to do, and it turned out to be the wrong thing to do.

“I came incredibly close to resigning.

“Very, very close because I felt I had made a mistake.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

“l remember reading a comment which said surely the kids in Scotland could have been given a break because everything else has been turned upside down.

“And I thought, that’s your mistake mate, you should own it.”

Mr Swinney said he took “a bit of persuading” but Ms Sturgeon convinced him to stay as education secretary to make changes to the system.

He later survived the no confidence vote.

Both Mr Swinney and Ms Sturgeon are stepping down.

When he knew Sturgeon might leave

The deputy first minister said he began to wonder around Christmas if Ms Sturgeon was planning to resign when she did not challenge his own plans to quit.

He said on previous occasions, following Scottish Parliament elections in 2016 and 2016, the first minister “basically wouldn’t countenance me leaving government”.

Ms Sturgeon agreed that whenever her deputy had previously raised the possibility of leaving, she did “everything in my power to talk him out of it”.

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and outgoing Deputy First Minister John Swinney hug before leaving the main chamber after her last First Minster’s Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: PA

But when Mr Swinney discussed his plans to go at the end of last year, she felt “maybe in my response to John there was a sense of what deep down inside maybe I knew was coming for me as well”.

Ms Sturgeon described Mr Swinney as “the most important person in my adult life outside my husband and family”.

In a personal statement at Holyrood on Thursday, she described him as “the best deputy first minister and the best friend” she could have had in office.

