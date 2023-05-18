Dundee woman meets King Charles after ‘dream’ award win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman meets King Charles after ‘dream’ award win

Shannon Thomson, 23, attended a reception at Buckingham Palace after winning the Prince's Trust Breakthrough award.

By Ben MacDonald
Shannon meets King Charles following Wednesday's reception. Image: The Prince's Trust

A Dundee woman has met King Charles after a “dream” award win.

Shannon Thomson, 23, was given the chance to meet the newly-crowned monarch at Buckingham Palace this week.

It came after she won the Delta Air Lines Breakthrough Award at this year’s Prince’s Trust Awards.

The gong recognises young people who have overcome personal barriers to take their very first steps towards achieving their goals.

‘Two days I will never forget’

Shannon was presented with her award by TV presenter Fearne Cotton and singer Frankie Bridge, who also joined her at the palace.

A host of other celebrities attended the awards including George Clooney and Holly Willoughby.

She said: “The awards were such an amazing experience and it was a huge honour to meet His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace.

“Not in a million years did I think when I applied to the trust last year, that I would be here today.

Shannon with Fearne Cotton (left) and Frankie Bridge at the reception. Image: The Prince’s Trust

“Winning this award still feels like a dream because I’ve always thought that
things like this don’t happen to me.

“It has definitely been two days I will never forget.”

Due to being under the care and supervision of Action for Children since the age of 16, Shannon has always lived independently.

She is a single mum, and her second son Lyall was born prematurely and has long-term health difficulties.

After seeing a Facebook advert, Shannon signed up for the trust’s Get into Healthcare programme, run in partnership with NHS Tayside and Dundee and Angus College.

Once the course had ended she successfully secured a role as a healthcare support worker on the gynaecology ward at Ninewells Hospital last July.

However, her commitments to Lyall mean she cannot work full-time and she is now instead working in a role with the Nursing Partnership.

It allows her to take care of Lyall and attend all his appointments without constantly having to take time off.

Shannon collects her award from Cordell Campbell of Delta Air Lines. Image: The Prince’s Trust

She is also able to build on her own skills and earn a living wage.

Shannon added: “I am now in a great place in my career, and able to balance flexible working with looking after my two boys.

“The support I have received from The Prince’s Trust has been invaluable for me.”

The Prince’s Trust was set up in 1976 by then Prince Charles, with the aim of helping disadvantaged young people in the UK.

[[title]]