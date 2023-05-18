Dundee woman meets King Charles after ‘dream’ award win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee woman has met King Charles after a “dream” award win.

Shannon Thomson, 23, was given the chance to meet the newly-crowned monarch at Buckingham Palace this week.

It came after she won the Delta Air Lines Breakthrough Award at this year’s Prince’s Trust Awards.

The gong recognises young people who have overcome personal barriers to take their very first steps towards achieving their goals.

‘Two days I will never forget’

Shannon was presented with her award by TV presenter Fearne Cotton and singer Frankie Bridge, who also joined her at the palace.

A host of other celebrities attended the awards including George Clooney and Holly Willoughby.

She said: “The awards were such an amazing experience and it was a huge honour to meet His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace.

“Not in a million years did I think when I applied to the trust last year, that I would be here today.

“Winning this award still feels like a dream because I’ve always thought that

things like this don’t happen to me.

“It has definitely been two days I will never forget.”

Due to being under the care and supervision of Action for Children since the age of 16, Shannon has always lived independently.

She is a single mum, and her second son Lyall was born prematurely and has long-term health difficulties.

After seeing a Facebook advert, Shannon signed up for the trust’s Get into Healthcare programme, run in partnership with NHS Tayside and Dundee and Angus College.

Once the course had ended she successfully secured a role as a healthcare support worker on the gynaecology ward at Ninewells Hospital last July.

However, her commitments to Lyall mean she cannot work full-time and she is now instead working in a role with the Nursing Partnership.

It allows her to take care of Lyall and attend all his appointments without constantly having to take time off.

She is also able to build on her own skills and earn a living wage.

Shannon added: “I am now in a great place in my career, and able to balance flexible working with looking after my two boys.

“The support I have received from The Prince’s Trust has been invaluable for me.”

The Prince’s Trust was set up in 1976 by then Prince Charles, with the aim of helping disadvantaged young people in the UK.