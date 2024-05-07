Police in ‘urgent’ search for man, 53, missing from Dundee

Police say they are “urgently” trying to find a man who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Officers say Mark Harper, 53, was last contacted by phone at around 10.45am on Tuesday.

However, it is not known where he was at the time.

He is described as around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with balding hair.

Constable Darren Halley of Downfield police office said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s welfare and urgently want to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“If you think you may have seen Mark or know where he might be, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 0966 of May 7.