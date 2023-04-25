VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer breaks silence on £100k Fife motorhome – before ‘clarification’ six hours later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer breaks silence on £100k Fife motorhome – before ‘clarification’ six hours later

Angus-born Colin Beattie broke his silence at the Scottish Parliament a week after being questioned by police investigating into the party’s finances.

By Andy Philip
Colin Beattie was questioned by police.

The SNP’s former treasurer “did not know” a £100,000 motorhome was bought by the party.

Colin Beattie spoke to journalists at Holyrood on Tuesday for the first time since being questioned last week by police probing the SNP’s finances.

He stepped down as treasurer following his arrest but remains on the backbenches and sits on parliament’s economy committee.

The Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP was released without charge pending further investigation.

As part of their investigation, police have seized a Niesmann + Bischoff campervan.

The vehicle was outside the house of Ms Sturgeon’s mother-in-law, 92-year-old Margaret Murrell, in Dunfermline.

The vehicle was bought by the party but apparently never used.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Beattie was asked if he knew about the purchase of the motorhome.

He replied: “No I didn’t know about it.”

Six hours later, the SNP put a clarification in his name which said he was “unaware of the transaction” at the time of purchase.

“I became aware of the transaction via the 2021 annual accounts,” the statement continued.

Fife MP Douglas Chapman had succeeded Mr Beattie as SNP treasurer in 2020.

But within months Mr Chapman had resigned, claiming he was not given the necessary “financial information” to carry out the role.

In front of reporters on Tuesday, Mr Beattie also denied that the SNP is in financial difficulty, insisting: “The SNP is in the black.”

Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon’s home. Image: Shutterstock.

Asked if the party is “not going bust”, Mr Beattie said: “We’re a going concern, definitely.”

Mr Beattie went on to say that the SNP’s difficulty in finding auditors is due to the “market situation”.

READ MORE: Full timeline of SNP finance crisis

He made no comment when asked if he should be suspended from the SNP following his arrest.

But he said he has “no plans at the moment” to resign from Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee, adding that he believes he is a “fit and proper person” to serve on it.

‘Beirut was worse’

The MSP was also asked if his arrest was the worst thing which has ever happened to him.

He replied: “No, I was in Beirut actually when I was under artillery fire.

“That was worse.”

The police investigation has also seen the arrest of the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.

Mr Murrell was also released without charge pending further inquiries.

