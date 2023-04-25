VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer breaks silence on £100k Fife motorhome – before ‘clarification’ six hours later

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP’s former treasurer “did not know” a £100,000 motorhome was bought by the party.

Colin Beattie spoke to journalists at Holyrood on Tuesday for the first time since being questioned last week by police probing the SNP’s finances.

He stepped down as treasurer following his arrest but remains on the backbenches and sits on parliament’s economy committee.

The Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP was released without charge pending further investigation.

As part of their investigation, police have seized a Niesmann + Bischoff campervan.

The vehicle was outside the house of Ms Sturgeon’s mother-in-law, 92-year-old Margaret Murrell, in Dunfermline.

The vehicle was bought by the party but apparently never used.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Beattie was asked if he knew about the purchase of the motorhome.

He replied: “No I didn’t know about it.”

Six hours later, the SNP put a clarification in his name which said he was “unaware of the transaction” at the time of purchase.

“I became aware of the transaction via the 2021 annual accounts,” the statement continued.

Fife MP Douglas Chapman had succeeded Mr Beattie as SNP treasurer in 2020.

But within months Mr Chapman had resigned, claiming he was not given the necessary “financial information” to carry out the role.

In front of reporters on Tuesday, Mr Beattie also denied that the SNP is in financial difficulty, insisting: “The SNP is in the black.”

Asked if the party is “not going bust”, Mr Beattie said: “We’re a going concern, definitely.”

Mr Beattie went on to say that the SNP’s difficulty in finding auditors is due to the “market situation”.

He made no comment when asked if he should be suspended from the SNP following his arrest.

But he said he has “no plans at the moment” to resign from Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee, adding that he believes he is a “fit and proper person” to serve on it.

‘Beirut was worse’

The MSP was also asked if his arrest was the worst thing which has ever happened to him.

He replied: “No, I was in Beirut actually when I was under artillery fire.

“That was worse.”

The police investigation has also seen the arrest of the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.

Mr Murrell was also released without charge pending further inquiries.