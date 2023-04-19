Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits

High-profile arrests have rocked the SNP since Nicola Sturgeon resigned as first minister.

The crisis now faced by new leader Humza Yousaf has its roots in concerns over party finances, including the use of £600,000 donated to the SNP for independence campaigning.

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell and party treasurer Colin Beattie, from Forfar, were both questioned and released by police in a complex saga dating back years.

Here’s the full timeline of events so far.

13.3.2017: Referendum push

Former first minister Ms Sturgeon laid down the gauntlet for a rerun of the 2014 independence vote as the Tories pushed ahead with Brexit.

The SNP launched a fundraiser online where members could donate money which would then be used for campaigning to leave the UK.

27.6.2017: Referendum put on hold

In the aftermath of the 2017 election Ms Sturgeon put her party’s plans for an independence vote on hold.

It came after the SNP lost more than 20 seats at Westminster.

But the party had still seen its coffers boosted by donations earmarked for the independence fight.

28.10.20: Spending concerns

The SNP was forced to address concerns from members that the funds raised for a referendum had already been spent.

It came after the Electoral Commission published the party’s accounts, showing they had less than £100,000 in the bank.

Treasurer Colin Beattie insisted the crowdfunder money was being recorded separately.

29.5.21: New treasurer quits

Fife MP Douglas Chapman succeeded Mr Beattie as SNP treasurer in 2020.

But within months he resigned, claiming he had not been given the necessary “financial information” to carry out the role.

Mr Beattie stepped back in to replace him.

20.6.21: SNP chief’s loan to party

Peter Murrell, then SNP chief executive, loaned his party £107,000 in the aftermath of the 2021 Holyrood election.

At the time the sum of money was not recorded. The SNP made a loss of £750,000 across the whole of 2021.

13.7.21: Police probe begins

Police confirmed they had launched an official investigation into the spending of funds donated to the party for independence.

13.12.22: Loan details emerge

Mr Murrell’s loan to the SNP came under scrutiny after it was reported on by pro-independence site Wings Over Scotland.

The party said the donation had been made to boost funds after an expensive election.

Ms Sturgeon said she couldn’t recall when she first became aware her husband had made the loan.

15.2.23: Sturgeon quits

Ms Sturgeon stunned Scotland when she resigned as first minister after more than eight years in power.

When questioned, the outgoing SNP leader denied the simmering financial scandal was at all related to her decision.

11.3.23: Leadership contest

The SNP leadership race brought inner tensions within the party into the open.

Outsider candidate Ash Regan said she would open the books to answer questions over the donations at the centre of the police investigation.

18.3.23: Murrell resigns

As the race to replace his wife raged on, Mr Murrell was forced to stand down as SNP chief executive due to a row over membership numbers. The party claimed they still had around 100,000 paid-up supporters.

But when it emerged this was false and there were around 70,000 members, head of media Murray Foote quit. Mr Murrell followed him out the door the following day.

5.4.23: Murrell arrested

Just a week after Mr Yousaf took power, Mr Murrell was arrested in connection with the police investigation.

A tent was erected outside his home as officers stood guard and searched inside for evidence. He was later released without charge.

7.4.23: Auditors controversy

It then emerged the SNP’s auditing firm, Johnston Carmichael, had quit nearly six months earlier and were yet to be replaced.

Mr Yousaf later admitted he was unaware of this until after he became first minister.

9.4.23: Motorhome seizure

On the same day Mr Murrell was arrested, a motorhome worth more than £100,000 was taken from his mother’s Dunfermline home by police.

Party sources later claimed the campervan had been bought ahead of the 2021 election due to Covid restrictions.

But opposition MSPs cast doubt on that explanation.

16.4.23: Sturgeon video leaked

Footage shared from March 2021 showed Ms Sturgeon rubbishing concerns around the SNP’s finances.

She suggested party members should be “careful” over claiming there were any problems with the party’s accounts.

18.4.23: Colin Beattie arrested

Midlothian MSP Mr Beattie was arrested and taken into custody by police.

He was later released without charge.

It means Ms Sturgeon is the only one of three people named on the SNP’s most recent accounts not to have been arrested.

19.4.23: Treasurer quits

The day after his arrest, Mr Beattie resigned from his role as the party’s treasurer.

He also stepped back from his post on Holyrood’s public audit committee.