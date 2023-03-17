Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP’s head of communications has resigned after reports about membership figures which the party denied turned out to be true.

The Sunday Mail reported last month that the SNP’s membership had dropped by 30,000 since 2021, a story corroborated this week when the party revealed its membership under pressure from leadership candidates.

In response to the initial story, Murray Foote – the party’s head of communications – described it as “drivel”.

A party spokesman said in a separate story in the National that the “figure that was reported is not just flat wrong, it’s wrong by about 30,000”.

On Thursday, the party said membership as of February 15 of this year was 72,186, having fallen from 103,884 in 2021.

‘Serious issues’ with responses

In a statement released on Friday evening, the former Daily Record editor, who has described himself as a “proud Dundonian“, appeared to admit he signed off the statement rubbishing the original story.

“Acting in good faith and as a courtesy to colleagues at party HQ, I issued agreed party responses to media inquiries regarding membership,” he said.

“It has subsequently become apparent there are serious issues with these responses.

“Consequently, I concluded this created a serious impediment to my role and I resigned my position with the SNP group at Holyrood.”

On Friday night, an SNP spokesperson told Sky News: “Murray has been an outstanding head of press for the Holyrood group and we thank him for his service.

“He has acted entirely in good faith throughout.

“The party was asked a specific question about loss of members as a direct result of the GRR Bill and Indyref2.

“The answer given was intended to make clear that these two reasons had not been the cause of significant numbers of members leaving.

“The membership figure is normally produced annually and is not produced in response to individual media queries, including in this instance.

“In retrospect, however, we should not have relied on an understanding of people’s reasons for leaving as the basis of the information given to Murray and, thereafter, the media.

“A new, modernised membership system is currently being developed for the party.”

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart described the situation as a “mess”.

He wrote on Twitter: “You don’t get more ‘loyal’ than me but when this leadership contest is concluded we need the broadest possible inquiry into some of the issues around the mess that has been so unnecessarily self-inflicted.”

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Credit to Murray for doing the honourable thing here.

“But who in the party HQ gave him the information that turned out to be false, and why are they still in a job?”

‘Frankly, we need him’

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford added: “I am deeply sorry that @murrayf00te believes he has to resign.

“I have had the pleasure of working with an extremely talented, professional, gifted, humble and passionate colleague who it has been a privilege to work with.

“He should be with us in the journey ahead.

“I thank Murray for his partnership, for his friendship and for the fun we have had serving together.

“Murray will make a contribution going forward. Frankly, we need him.”

The spin doctor’s resignation follows an announcement by one of Nicola Sturgeon’s closest adviser’s that she is also leaving government.

Liz Lloyd, formerly Ms Sturgeon’s chief of staff, announced on Friday afternoon that she would leave her current role as a strategic adviser to the first minister.