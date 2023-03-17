Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 7.28pm Updated: March 17 2023, 9.18pm
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP.
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP.

The SNP’s head of communications has resigned after reports about membership figures which the party denied turned out to be true.

The Sunday Mail reported last month that the SNP’s membership had dropped by 30,000 since 2021, a story corroborated this week when the party revealed its membership under pressure from leadership candidates.

In response to the initial story, Murray Foote – the party’s head of communications – described it as “drivel”.

A party spokesman said in a separate story in the National that the “figure that was reported is not just flat wrong, it’s wrong by about 30,000”.

On Thursday, the party said membership as of February 15 of this year was 72,186, having fallen from 103,884 in 2021.

‘Serious issues’ with responses

In a statement released on Friday evening, the former Daily Record editor, who has described himself as a “proud Dundonian“, appeared to admit he signed off the statement rubbishing the original story.

“Acting in good faith and as a courtesy to colleagues at party HQ, I issued agreed party responses to media inquiries regarding membership,” he said.

“It has subsequently become apparent there are serious issues with these responses.

“Consequently, I concluded this created a serious impediment to my role and I resigned my position with the SNP group at Holyrood.”

On Friday night, an SNP spokesperson told Sky News: “Murray has been an outstanding head of press for the Holyrood group and we thank him for his service.

“He has acted entirely in good faith throughout.

“The party was asked a specific question about loss of members as a direct result of the GRR Bill and Indyref2.

“The answer given was intended to make clear that these two reasons had not been the cause of significant numbers of members leaving.

“The membership figure is normally produced annually and is not produced in response to individual media queries, including in this instance.

“In retrospect, however, we should not have relied on an understanding of people’s reasons for leaving as the basis of the information given to Murray and, thereafter, the media.

“A new, modernised membership system is currently being developed for the party.”

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart described the situation as a “mess”.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire.

He wrote on Twitter: “You don’t get more ‘loyal’ than me but when this leadership contest is concluded we need the broadest possible inquiry into some of the issues around the mess that has been so unnecessarily self-inflicted.”

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Credit to Murray for doing the honourable thing here.

“But who in the party HQ gave him the information that turned out to be false, and why are they still in a job?”

‘Frankly, we need him’

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford added: “I am deeply sorry that @murrayf00te believes he has to resign.

“I have had the pleasure of working with an extremely talented, professional, gifted, humble and passionate colleague who it has been a privilege to work with.

“He should be with us in the journey ahead.

“I thank Murray for his partnership, for his friendship and for the fun we have had serving together.

“Murray will make a contribution going forward. Frankly, we need him.”

The spin doctor’s resignation follows an announcement by one of Nicola Sturgeon’s closest adviser’s that she is also leaving government.

Liz Lloyd, formerly Ms Sturgeon’s chief of staff, announced on Friday afternoon that she would leave her current role as a strategic adviser to the first minister.

