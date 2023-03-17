Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point for Angus side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point for Angus side

By Ewan Smith
March 17 2023, 9.44pm
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston was the hero for his side. Image: SNS

Derek Gaston was the hero for Arbroath as the keeper made a late penalty stop to help lift his side off bottom spot.

Gaston blocked from Ali Crawford in the dying moments as referee David Munro gave Morton the chance to win it for an alleged Dale Hilson handball.

But Crawford was denied by Arbroath who had cancelled out a George Oakley opener with Sean Adarkwa’s opener.

Arbroath v Morton: Key moments

Arbroath’s Toyosi Olusanya took on Morton. Image: SNS

This game was potentially huge for Arbroath in the context of their season.

A win would give them advantage in the survival race with eight games to go.

And they hoped their fine recent record against Morton would see them through having taken seven points from nine from the visitors ahead of Friday’s clash.

But it was Arbroath who were pegged back for long spells in the first half.

Keeper Derek Gaston was forced into a number of saves, with Morton’s Ali Crawford, on loan from St Johnstone, running the show.

Gaston made saves from Crawford, Cameron Blues and Robbie Muirhead before Morton took the lead in 28 minutes.

This time Arbroath failed to track the run of Oakley and he headed in a Robbie Crawford cross.

It took the hosts half an hour before they tested visiting keeper Brian Schwake.

Schwake did well to turn away a swerving, dipping 25-yard strike from Joao Balde.

But Arbroath needed to up their game in the second period if they were to rescue anything from this.

And after making use of all five of their subs, they finally made the breakthrough in 78 minutes as Adarkwa knocked in a Colin Hamilton header from close range.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 8, Banks 6 (Stewart 5), Hamilton 6, Little 6, O’Brien 7, Balde 8, Hetherington 6 (Linn 5), McKenna 6, Olusanya 5 (Adarkwa 6), Dow 6 (Komolafe 4), El-Mhanni 5 (Hilson 6). Subs: Gill; Gold, Tait, Allan.

Arbroath star man

Derek Gaston was the hero with a stunning penalty save in what could be a pivotal moment this season.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell watched the Arbroath v Morton game from the stand. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell was confined to a seat in the stand as he served out a one-game ban following his red card at Hamilton a fortnight ago.

Campbell elected to stick with the same starting line-up from that game.

But his side struggled for long spells in the first period and it was no surprise to see a double substitution at the break.

Toyosi and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made way for Dale Hilson and Sean Adarkwa.

And the subs did their job with Adarkwa netting the leveller.

Man in the middle

David Munro was too fussy with his whistle. He stopped the game, needlessly, too often and stemmed the flow of play. His penalty award was also questionable.

