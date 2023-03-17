Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point for Angus side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek Gaston was the hero for Arbroath as the keeper made a late penalty stop to help lift his side off bottom spot.

Gaston blocked from Ali Crawford in the dying moments as referee David Munro gave Morton the chance to win it for an alleged Dale Hilson handball.

But Crawford was denied by Arbroath who had cancelled out a George Oakley opener with Sean Adarkwa’s opener.

Arbroath v Morton: Key moments

This game was potentially huge for Arbroath in the context of their season.

A win would give them advantage in the survival race with eight games to go.

And they hoped their fine recent record against Morton would see them through having taken seven points from nine from the visitors ahead of Friday’s clash.

But it was Arbroath who were pegged back for long spells in the first half.

Keeper Derek Gaston was forced into a number of saves, with Morton’s Ali Crawford, on loan from St Johnstone, running the show.

Gaston made saves from Crawford, Cameron Blues and Robbie Muirhead before Morton took the lead in 28 minutes.

'And it's George Oakley who just can't stop scoring for Morton!' Watch live on @BBCScotland 👇 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 17, 2023

This time Arbroath failed to track the run of Oakley and he headed in a Robbie Crawford cross.

It took the hosts half an hour before they tested visiting keeper Brian Schwake.

Schwake did well to turn away a swerving, dipping 25-yard strike from Joao Balde.

But Arbroath needed to up their game in the second period if they were to rescue anything from this.

And after making use of all five of their subs, they finally made the breakthrough in 78 minutes as Adarkwa knocked in a Colin Hamilton header from close range.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 8, Banks 6 (Stewart 5), Hamilton 6, Little 6, O’Brien 7, Balde 8, Hetherington 6 (Linn 5), McKenna 6, Olusanya 5 (Adarkwa 6), Dow 6 (Komolafe 4), El-Mhanni 5 (Hilson 6). Subs: Gill; Gold, Tait, Allan.

Arbroath star man

Derek Gaston was the hero with a stunning penalty save in what could be a pivotal moment this season.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell was confined to a seat in the stand as he served out a one-game ban following his red card at Hamilton a fortnight ago.

Campbell elected to stick with the same starting line-up from that game.

But his side struggled for long spells in the first period and it was no surprise to see a double substitution at the break.

Toyosi and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made way for Dale Hilson and Sean Adarkwa.

And the subs did their job with Adarkwa netting the leveller.

Man in the middle

David Munro was too fussy with his whistle. He stopped the game, needlessly, too often and stemmed the flow of play. His penalty award was also questionable.