Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister

The SNP leader will stand down once a successor has been picked.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 15 2023, 10.03am Updated: February 15 2023, 1.38pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she is resigning. Image: Shutterstock.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she will resign as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in power.

The SNP leader made a formal announcement at Bute House revealing she will stand down once a successor has been picked.

The outgoing first minister said the role had taken its toll on her and insisted “short-term” policy struggles were not responsible for her decision.

She told the nation: “Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

Nicola Sturgeon
Ms Sturgeon has been in power for more than eight years. Image: PA.

Ms Sturgeon led the SNP to record election successes at Westminster, but had come unstuck over her plans to hold a second vote on leaving the union.

She admitted uncertainty over how her party can best pursue independence had influenced her choice to make the shocking announcement now.

The SNP chief insisted it would be unfair for her to have decisive sway over the best way forward while doubting whether she wanted to continue.

Ms Sturgeon said: “My view as leader would carry enormous, probably decisive weight, when our conference meets next month.

“I cannot in good conscience ask the party to choose an option based on my judgement while not being convinced that I would be there as leader to see it through.”

The departing first minister admitted she may have become too divisive a figure to win over those opposed to independence, but said she was “very proud” of her record in government.

‘Privilege beyond measure’

She said serving as first minister had been a “privilege beyond measure” and claimed the job was the “best in the world”.

The SNP chief said she is a “human being as well as a politician”, and said the role had been relentlessly tough at times since she is always on-duty.

Ms Sturgeon declined to say who she wanted to see as her successor.

Recent polling indicated voters were unsure who should follow her as SNP chief.

Ms Sturgeon succeeded Alex Salmond as first minister in 2014 and led her party to their best ever Westminster election result less than a year later.

Her leadership was tested during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and she had an extremely high-profile falling out with former mentor Mr Salmond who split from the SNP to form his own party.

Ms Sturgeon said she will remain devoted to the independence movement and she intends to continue on as a Glasgow MSP.

The SNP confirmed Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband, will stay on as the party’s chief executive.

‘Outstanding leadership’

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “I am very sorry Nicola Sturgeon has decided to step down. She has given outstanding leadership to our country, government and party.”

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn said: “Nicola has been an inspiration to myself and countless others for so long.

“A formidable leader and dedicated public servant, unmatched not just in Scotland but right across these isles. She has made Scotland a better place and for that I will always be thankful.”

But Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross claimed Ms Sturgeon had “presided over a decade of division and decay” while in power.

