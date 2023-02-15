‘We will miss her’: Dundee’s shock at Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We will miss her’: Dundee’s shock at Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation

By Rachel Amery
February 15 2023, 3.37pm Updated: February 15 2023, 7.00pm
Careen and Donald Caldwell from Cupar say they will miss Nicola Sturgeon as first minister. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
The people of Dundee say they are “shocked” to hear Nicola Sturgeon is resigning as first minister – and say they will miss her.

Ms Sturgeon made the announcement at her Bute House residence, and the news came out of the blue for many.

And none more so than people in Dundee, one of the highest polling areas for SNP support.

We went out to speak to people in the city to find out how they are feeling about her decision.

Voice for those struggling with money

Careen Caldwell from Cupar said she is going to miss Ms Sturgeon as Scotland’s leader.

She said: “She has tried really hard for the party and done whatever she can possible.

“She has been a voice for people who have had enough of struggling through economic changes.

“And she has had a lot to cope with, so maybe it is right if she feels it is time to go.”

Supporter for trans rights

Shaun Tobin, who is currently studying at Abertay University, said he is “really sad” about her announcement.

Shaun Tobin. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

He said: “Nicola is such a strong, prominent leader, especially on trans rights – I am a massive supporter of that as I have trans friends myself.

“I am also supportive of IndyRef2 and have the massive belief Scotland would do better in Europe, so it is a shame a powerful leader with that stance is leaving.”

A voice for Scotland

Padraic MacCathmhaoil said: “She has done an amazing job for Scotland over the years.

“It is the political enemies in the south and in London who have forced her out.

“It is quite a sad day.”

Andrew Crawford and Padraic MacCathmhaoil. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

Support for mesh victims

Yvonne Tobin said: “I am really sad to see her go.

“She’s supported the campaign for victims affected by mesh – she has been extremely supportive.”

Political reporter Rachel Amery speaks to Yvonne and Hugh Tobin. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

Paving the way for independence

Donald Caldwell from Cupar said he appreciates her personal choice to step down.

He said: “I will be sorry to see her go.

“She has set Scotland on the path to independence and I trust whoever picks up the baton takes it forward to an independent Scotland.

“I wish her all the best, whatever she decides to do.”

Building SNP support

Andrew Crawford from Dundee said he was shocked when he heard the news.

Andrew Crawford speaks to political reporter Rachel Amery. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

He said: “I liked her and I thought she done a great job, so I am a wee bit upset.

“It looks like John Swinney will come in now because the SNP is still in favour.”

Facing difficult pressures

Hugh Tobin said he is sad to see her leave the top job.

He said: “I think looking at her, she looks tired and like she has had enough.

“I had a feeling with all the stick she was getting.

“It was difficult for her so it doesn’t surprise me.

“I don’t know who will replace her, it is going to be a difficult one.”

