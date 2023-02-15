‘We will miss her’: Dundee’s shock at Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The people of Dundee say they are “shocked” to hear Nicola Sturgeon is resigning as first minister – and say they will miss her.

Ms Sturgeon made the announcement at her Bute House residence, and the news came out of the blue for many.

And none more so than people in Dundee, one of the highest polling areas for SNP support.

We went out to speak to people in the city to find out how they are feeling about her decision.

Voice for those struggling with money

Careen Caldwell from Cupar said she is going to miss Ms Sturgeon as Scotland’s leader.

She said: “She has tried really hard for the party and done whatever she can possible.

“She has been a voice for people who have had enough of struggling through economic changes.

“And she has had a lot to cope with, so maybe it is right if she feels it is time to go.”

Supporter for trans rights

Shaun Tobin, who is currently studying at Abertay University, said he is “really sad” about her announcement.

He said: “Nicola is such a strong, prominent leader, especially on trans rights – I am a massive supporter of that as I have trans friends myself.

“I am also supportive of IndyRef2 and have the massive belief Scotland would do better in Europe, so it is a shame a powerful leader with that stance is leaving.”

A voice for Scotland

Padraic MacCathmhaoil said: “She has done an amazing job for Scotland over the years.

“It is the political enemies in the south and in London who have forced her out.

“It is quite a sad day.”

Support for mesh victims

Yvonne Tobin said: “I am really sad to see her go.

“She’s supported the campaign for victims affected by mesh – she has been extremely supportive.”

Paving the way for independence

Donald Caldwell from Cupar said he appreciates her personal choice to step down.

He said: “I will be sorry to see her go.

“She has set Scotland on the path to independence and I trust whoever picks up the baton takes it forward to an independent Scotland.

“I wish her all the best, whatever she decides to do.”

Building SNP support

Andrew Crawford from Dundee said he was shocked when he heard the news.

He said: “I liked her and I thought she done a great job, so I am a wee bit upset.

“It looks like John Swinney will come in now because the SNP is still in favour.”

Facing difficult pressures

Hugh Tobin said he is sad to see her leave the top job.

He said: “I think looking at her, she looks tired and like she has had enough.

“I had a feeling with all the stick she was getting.

“It was difficult for her so it doesn’t surprise me.

“I don’t know who will replace her, it is going to be a difficult one.”