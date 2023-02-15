Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Met Office forecasters are warning of potential disruption in Tayside and Fife ahead of strong winds on Friday.

Gusts of more than 50mph are predicted, prompting a yellow alert from the weather agency.

Heavy rain overnight on Thursday will clear before severe gales are expected to hit from 5am on Friday.

The current forecast suggests strong winds will last throughout the day until around 3pm.

Winds of 50mph forecast in Dundee

In Dundee, westerly gusts of 51mph are predicted while in Fife speeds of up to 55mph are expected.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon told The Courier: “A deep area of low pressure will impact much of Scotland from the early hours of Friday morning, with some high winds increasing from the west to the east.

“A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of Scotland, highlighting the chance of some power cuts, damage and large waves in coastal areas.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Central, Tayside & Fife https://t.co/qjUc5SGxDj pic.twitter.com/Y21aUagIsc — Met Office – E Scotland (@metofficeEScot) February 15, 2023

“Wind gusts could be around 75mph in exposed coasts and hills, and more widely between 55 to 65mph, which has the potential to impact some travel plans.

“Winds will gradually ease on Friday evening as the low pressure system moves to the east.

Weekend to be ‘largely dry’

“This will set up a largely drier Saturday for Scotland, with sporadic showers possible in the north.”

The Met Office warning says: “A spell of strong winds across Scotland may bring some disruption on Friday.

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

The agency is also warning journey times may be impacted or that rail services may be delayed or cancelled.