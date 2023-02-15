Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
February 15 2023, 11.16am Updated: February 15 2023, 11.29am
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Roads and bridges could be closed as a result of the winds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Met Office forecasters are warning of potential disruption in Tayside and Fife ahead of strong winds on Friday.

Gusts of more than 50mph are predicted, prompting a yellow alert from the weather agency.

Heavy rain overnight on Thursday will clear before severe gales are expected to hit from 5am on Friday.

The current forecast suggests strong winds will last throughout the day until around 3pm.

Winds of 50mph forecast in Dundee

In Dundee, westerly gusts of 51mph are predicted while in Fife speeds of up to 55mph are expected.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon told The Courier: “A deep area of low pressure will impact much of Scotland from the early hours of Friday morning, with some high winds increasing from the west to the east.

“A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of Scotland, highlighting the chance of some power cuts, damage and large waves in coastal areas.

“Wind gusts could be around 75mph in exposed coasts and hills, and more widely between 55 to 65mph, which has the potential to impact some travel plans.

“Winds will gradually ease on Friday evening as the low pressure system moves to the east.

Weekend to be ‘largely dry’

“This will set up a largely drier Saturday for Scotland, with sporadic showers possible in the north.”

The Met Office warning says: “A spell of strong winds across Scotland may bring some disruption on Friday.

Winds will be particularly strong in coastal areas like Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

The agency is also warning journey times may be impacted or that rail services may be delayed or cancelled.

Tags

Conversation

