Iain Kerr, Dundee dairy boss who taught Jimmy Shand to dance, dies age 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Iain Kerr, Dundee dairy boss who taught Jimmy Shand to dance, dies age 89

By Lindsay Bruce
February 15 2023, 11.45am
Iain Kerr, the third generation to run the Dundee business, Kerr's Dairy.
Iain Kerr, the third generation to run the Dundee business, Kerr's Dairy.

Dundee dairy boss Iain Kerr died a proud man.

Not because he thought of himself highly. He didn’t.

The well-earned pride came entirely from his hard work and determination, and because there’s now a fifth generation of Kerrs producing and delivering milk across the North of Scotland.

In light of his death age 89, we look back over the life of a man who built a successful business, secretly played football and whose claim to fame was teaching Jimmy Shand how to dance.

Hard working roots

John Alexander Kerr was born on September 18, 1922. Always called Iain – he was the son of Agnes and John Kerr – and hailed from Dundee.

Iain’s grandfather Sandy started Kerr’s Dairy in the early 1900s. Initially called Balfield Farm Dairy then John Kerr and Son Dairymen Ltd, when Iain’s dad took over, hard work was in his DNA.

A memento of the long legacy of Kerr’s dairy, the trucks once delivering milk to the city of Dundee.

“My dad was out delivering milk using his own barrow when he was just seven or eight. The farm was near the Glens scheme in Dundee, now St John’s Secondary School, and dad would go door-to-door,” said Kelvin Kerr Snr, Iain’s son.

Furtive footballer

Iain, along with his sisters Joyce and Dorothy, attended Rockwell Primary School.

He then went to Harris Academy where he developed a love of sport.

Though golf was a lifelong love – Iain remained a member of Downfield Golf Club for 80 years – football became a passion too. He played with junior side Dundee Violet FC and brought home a Scottish Cup medal for Ashvale.

However, being footie mad wasn’t straight forward with a dad who was “all work and no play”. Iain joined teams without his father knowing and got away with it thanks to changing his name to Bobby, in case his dad saw match reports in the newspaper.

Modernising the business

From 1952 to 1955 Iain completed National Service. A wireless operator with the RAF, he was based in Tangmere, West Sussex. On his return he rejoined the family business.

The old Balfield Dairy, where the family lived was replaced in 1959 with a purpose built facility on Clepington Road. Comprising a new dairy, office and house, it marked the modernisation of the business.

Hard at work in the family business, Iain Kerr, in the milk bottling area of their dairy.

“The old Balfield Farm was hard graft for my dad and grandfather,” said Kelvin Snr.

“The milk came in on churns on the back of railway cars. They would have to take all the cans off the trains, unload them into vats and pasteurise the milk. I can’t emphasise enough how hard working they were.”

Family man

In 1957 Iain met Anne Kerr, from Dundee, in the JM Ballroom.

Their romance led to marriage and on February 29 1960 – a leap year – they tied the knot in St David’s North Parish Church. They honeymooned at Peebles Hydro and settled into their first home in Lintrathen Gardens, just a few hundred yards from the dairy.

Iain continued working full time and Anne also came on board as bookkeeper.

In 1960 John Kelvin – named after his dad and the golfer Kelvin Nagle, was born.

From left is Iain, his grandson John Kelvin Jnr, great grandson Kelvin John and Kelvin Kerr Snr. Photo by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Brenda came along in 1963.

Like their dad before them, both of Iain’s kids helped out in the dairy from a young age.

Jimmy Shand

Throughout Iain’s life he enjoyed Scottish country dancing. The family hosted ceilidhs  in their barn and a regular guest was accordion legend Jimmy Shand.

Shand – whose signature tune was the Bluebell Polka – may have been knowing for playing music to jig to, but his dancing skills could be attributed to Iain.

“My dad’s claim to fame was that he was the man who taught Jimmy Shand to dance. Apparently, while he knew all the tunes and was sought after at ceilidhs and dances, he didn’t actually know the steps until my dad showed him how to do it,” said Kelvin.

Dairy legacy

At the time of Iain’s death on February 6, the family business is the biggest it has ever been. In 2020, Kelvin Kerr Junior expanded the firm, by opening up a new site in Bridge of Don, with plans to extend further into a purpose built depot at Blackdog Heights in Aberdeen.

“My dad was so proud of all we’ve accomplished. We have 19,000 doorstep customers and we send out 70,000 glass bottles a week. But I hope he’ll also be remembered for being someone who really cared about the people he took on. For many years there were hundreds and hundreds of young lads from the schemes of Dundee working as milk boys at Kerrs.

“He really was some man.”

Retirement

Iain and Anne retired in 1998. They bought a house with an acre of land in Birkhill, Dundee, where Iain spent his time cultivating his garden.

Though he had opportunity to travel the world his first love was Scotland. He was a member of Dundee Ramblers Club and continued to play golf.

Lover of the outdoors, Iain Kerr, as his family want to remember him.

Iain passed away on Monday February 6 in Ninewells Hospital surrounded by family.

A celebration of his life will take place on March 1 in Dundee Crematorium.

He is survived by his wife Anne and their children. He was a devoted dad to Kelvin Snr and his wife Avril, and his daughter Brenda and was a beloved grandad to Kelvin Jnr, Rhys and Cameron, and his five great-grandchildren.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Helene Sturrock, founder of Letham Craft Shop in Angus.
Obituary: Helene Sturrock, founder of Letham Craft Shop in Angus
John Hampton who has died aged 64.
John Hampton: Carnoustie bowler and golfer dies aged 64
Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
Margaret Wytrazek who has died aged 97.
Margaret Wytrazek: Auchtermuchty pantomime founder dies aged 97
Lady Martha Bruce has died aged 101.
Lady Martha Bruce: Family's tribute to wartime defender and reforming prison governor from Fife
Driving instructor John MacGillivray with his familiar Mini.
John MacGillivray obituary: Instructor who taught half of Dundee to drive dies
Willie Stewart caddied at St Andrews for 34 years.
Willie Stewart: Caddie who worked with stars at St Andrews Old Course dies

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less

Editor's Picks

Most Commented