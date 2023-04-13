Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy

Police seized a campervan owned by the SNP from Peter Murrell's mother's home.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Humza Yousaf says he found out the SNP owns the motorhome seized from Peter Murrell’s mother’s Fife home after he became first minister.

Police removed the luxury vehicle from 92-year-old Margaret Murrell’s home in Dunfermline last week on the same day her son, the party’s former chief executive, was arrested.

Asked by Sky News when he found out about the campervan, Mr Yousaf said: “Shortly after I became leader of the party.”

SNP sources claim the campervan was bought to be used as an election battle bus ahead of the 2021 Holyrood vote while pandemic restrictions remained in place.

They said that as the threat of Covid curbs were eased this plan was ditched.

A campervan was seized outside Peter Murrell’s mother’s home. Image: PA.

But opposition parties said this explanation for the motorhome’s purchase was “less than convincing”.

Mr Yousaf added: “The police, of course, give us a warrant for items they’re looking to take in their possession.

“I can’t go into the detail of that, but of course the police have done the responsible thing.

“I have seen the warrant in terms of the items that they’ve confiscated including the motorhome.”

Mr Yousaf said it would have been “helpful” to know about difficulties surrounding the party’s finances before he became leader.

Earlier this week it emerged the auditing firm doing the SNP’s accounts quit at least six months ago and has not been replaced.

The first minister previously said he was also not aware of this when he took on the top job.

He said to Sky News: “I, of course, only knew about the auditors resigning when I became party leader.

“One of my first instructions to the party has been to make sure we get replacement auditors.”

‘Very reasonable question’

Asked whether it was “wrong” for Ms Sturgeon not to tell him, he said: “I think people have got a very reasonable question to ask around transparency.

“That’s why I’ve committed to a review of governance and transparency with external input.

“Frankly, it would have been helpful to have known beforehand.”

But he added it was not necessarily the previous leadership team’s responsibility to warn candidates running to become SNP boss that the auditors had resigned.

The motorhome controversy comes amid a turbulent first two weeks as first minister for Mr Yousaf.

On Wednesday night his sister Faiza Yousaf revealed she quit Twitter over social media abuse directed at the former justice, health and transport minister.

 

