Home News Dundee

Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop

The vehicles were taken from commercial premises on Lundie Avenue between 11.30pm on Wednesday and 1am on Thursday.

By Poppy Watson
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.

Three high-value Land Rovers worth more than £140,000 were stolen from a Dundee car dealership late on Wednesday evening.

The vehicles were taken from John Clark Motor Group on Lundie Avenue between 11.30pm on Wednesday and 1am on Thursday.

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the stolen cars – or captured them on their dash-cams – to come forward.

What cars were stolen?

The vehicles have the following registration plates and are described as:

  • Silver Land Rover Discovery Sport – SW16 DVL
  • Red Range Rover Sport – K40 NCK
  • Orange Land Rover Discovery Sport – T7 DDE

A new Range Rover Sport retails from £78,850, while a state-of-the-art Land Rover Discovery Sport can be bought for around £33,840.

A Red Range Rover Sport was stolen. Image: Graeme Hart.

Detective Sergeant Paul Walker, from the criminal investigation department in Dundee, said: “We believe that the persons responsible were looking for high value vehicles and although the theft occurred during darkness, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen the stolen cars or captured them on their dash-cams.”

Anyone with any information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact police in Dundee via 101 quoting incident number 0147 of 13 April.

Alternatively, details can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

