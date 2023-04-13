Craig Wighton ‘delighted’ to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Wighton has been rewarded for his excellent form this season with a new two-year contract.

The Dunfermline striker netted his 16th goal of the season in Tuesday night’s win over Peterhead.

The former Dundee striker’s previous contract was set to expire in the summer and he said it was a “no-brainer” to put pen to paper once again at KDM Group East End Park.

After struggling with a knee injury earlier in the season and seeing a specialist, he has barely looked back.

The 25-year-old said he is enjoying his football more now than at any other point in his career.

Wighton delighted to sign new deal

“I said to my agent as soon as they were in touch ‘let’s get it done’,” he said.

“It’s been going on in the background for a few weeks and I’m delighted that it’s finally agreed.

“It was an easy decision. I get on with the manager and Dave really well, it was a no-brainer.

“I’m glad to get it done and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years.”

The deal signs Wighton up to the club until the summer of 2024 and a big factor in his decision was the management team.

James McPake – who, in the past, twice tried to sign the player – and assistant Dave Mackay worked with Wighton when he broke onto the scene at Dundee as a 16-year-old.

Entering his prime years now, the management team expects him to only improve from here.

It has been a bit of a stop-start career at times for the forward but he is now thriving under coaches who believe in him.

Clean slate

“I think you can see that with not just me,” added Wighton.

“A lot of the boys that were here last year under the last couple of managers.

“It never worked out for whatever reasons but the manager was really early on keen to put that behind us.

“It was a clean slate for everyone.

“I think you can see the way everyone is playing, [the manager] gives them that confidence and there is a real freedom to go and try things and enjoy yourself.

“As long as you’re working hard for the team, he doesn’t mind if you lose the ball.

“As long as you’re doing your job, [McPake tells us to] go and play with a freedom – and I think we’ve kind of thrived on that this year.”