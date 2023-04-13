Craig Wighton ‘delighted’ to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Wighton ‘delighted’ to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper at the Pars after becoming a key part of James McPake's side.

By Craig Cairns
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.

Craig Wighton has been rewarded for his excellent form this season with a new two-year contract.

The Dunfermline striker netted his 16th goal of the season in Tuesday night’s win over Peterhead.

The former Dundee striker’s previous contract was set to expire in the summer and he said it was a “no-brainer” to put pen to paper once again at KDM Group East End Park.

After struggling with a knee injury earlier in the season and seeing a specialist, he has barely looked back.

Craig Wighton’s new contract will keep him at the Pars until 2025. Image: Craig Brown.

The 25-year-old said he is enjoying his football more now than at any other point in his career.

Wighton delighted to sign new deal

“I said to my agent as soon as they were in touch ‘let’s get it done’,” he said.

“It’s been going on in the background for a few weeks and I’m delighted that it’s finally agreed.

“It was an easy decision. I get on with the manager and Dave really well, it was a no-brainer.

“I’m glad to get it done and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years.”

The deal signs Wighton up to the club until the summer of 2024 and a big factor in his decision was the management team.

Wighton has 16 goals this season. Image: SportsPix.

James McPake – who, in the past, twice tried to sign the player – and assistant Dave Mackay worked with Wighton when he broke onto the scene at Dundee as a 16-year-old.

Entering his prime years now, the management team expects him to only improve from here.

It has been a bit of a stop-start career at times for the forward but he is now thriving under coaches who believe in him.

Clean slate

“I think you can see that with not just me,” added Wighton.

“A lot of the boys that were here last year under the last couple of managers.

“It never worked out for whatever reasons but the manager was really early on keen to put that behind us.

“It was a clean slate for everyone.

The forward has the backing of James McPake and Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.

“I think you can see the way everyone is playing, [the manager] gives them that confidence and there is a real freedom to go and try things and enjoy yourself.

“As long as you’re working hard for the team, he doesn’t mind if you lose the ball.

“As long as you’re doing your job, [McPake tells us to] go and play with a freedom – and I think we’ve kind of thrived on that this year.”

