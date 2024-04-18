Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell re-arrested in SNP finance probe

Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive and husband of ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been re-arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on 5 April, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.”

Operation Branchform

The name given to the police inquiry, beginning in 2021, is Operation Branchform.

Mr Murrell was first to be questioned. He stepped down as SNP chief executive in March during the leadership contest triggered by Ms Sturgeon’s resignation in February 2023.

Former party Treasurer Colin Beattie was also questioned on April 18 2023 and released without charge.

Ms Sturgeon was the third senior figure to be taken into custody by officers during investigations.

She was released without charge after almost seven hours in custody on Sunday June 11.

