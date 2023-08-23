Murray Foote: 5 interesting facts about Dundonian appointed SNP chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Murray Foote: 5 interesting facts about Dundonian appointed SNP chief executive

The lifelong Dundee Utd supporter has been on a long political journey.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Murray Foote, second on the top-right, when he was in school.
Five months after he quit as the SNP’s media chief, Murray Foote has been appointed as the party’s new chief executive.

The former newspaper editor, 56, left his role as head of communications in March after reports about membership figures which the party denied turned out to be true.

His own departure led to the resignation of ex-SNP chief Peter Murrell, who he now replaces in the top job.

From his career in the newspaper industry to his shift toward backing independence, here are five interesting facts about Mr Foote.

1 – He is a proud Dundonian

The new SNP chief executive was born in Dundee Royal Infirmary and spent his childhood in the city, attending Downfield Primary School and Harris Academy.

Mr Foote – who later lived in Lochee – describes himself as a “proud Dundonian” despite having moved away a long time ago.

Murray Foote takes over as boss of SNP HQ. Image: Progress Scotland.

In 2018, he told The Herald that while the city had suffered a “crisis of confidence”, it appeared to be heading in the right direction.

Discussing the City of Discovery, he says “absence makes the heart grow fonder”.

2 – He’s a lifelong Dundee United fan

Mr Foote has followed Dundee United for around half a century, attending games with his dad as youngster.

He was at Hampden when the Tangerines secured their first ever Scottish Cup in 1994, after years of heartbreak, thanks to Craig Brewster’s winner.

The Arabs diehard is pictured below celebrating the stunning 1-0 final triumph over Rangers.

Murray Foote celebrating at the 1994 Scottish Cup final.

He was in the Hampden crowd once again 16 years later when the Arabs picked up the trophy for a second time with a 3-0 victory over Ross County.

Due to the club’s mixed fortunes over the years, he previously described his affection for Dundee United as a “dysfunctional love affair”.

3 – He didn’t always support independence

Mr Foote was not always a supporter of Scotland leaving the UK, although admitted he had long been “sympathetic” to independence.

In 2018, the veteran newspaperman came out in favour of ending the union in the midst of controversies surrounding Brexit.

His formal backing for independence was hailed as “hugely significant” by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

At the time, Mr Foote confessed Scotland would face “difficult decisions” as an independent country, but insisted it would be better than staying in an “isolated Britain”.

Less than two years later, he would take on the job as the SNP’s top spin doctor.

4 – He’s behind one of Scotland’s most talked about newspaper headlines

Just over a week before the 2014 independence referendum, a bombshell poll put the Yes campaign in the lead for the first time.

Two days before the vote, under Mr Foote’s editorship, The Daily Record unveiled “The Vow” on its front page.

David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg all jointly promised new powers to Holyrood if Scotland opted to remain in the UK.

David Cameron, Nick Clegg, and Ed Miliband. Image: PA.
The Vow front page. Image: Daily Record.

The Scottish Parliament was later granted greater control over social security, allowing the SNP to introduce new benefit payments for children.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond claims “The Vow” played a major role in swinging the referendum in favour of the union.

But polling since then has indicated it was only a factor for a small number of voters when they went to the ballot box.

Before he was the newspaper’s top boss, Mr Foote was also the architect of another memorable headline about a hero taxi driver’s actions during the 2007 terrorist attack on Glasgow Airport.

It read: I kicked burning terrorist so hard in balls that I tore a tendon in my foot.

5 – He criticised police investigation into SNP finances

Mr Foote has criticised the police search of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell’s home. Image: PA.

Mr Foote may have resigned from his post as the SNP’s spin chief due to a high-profile row with the outgoing leadership.

But he has warned the police investigation into the party’s finances – which has seen Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Mr Murrell arrested – may be a “wild goose chase”.

Mr Foote branded the police search of the couple’s Uddingston home a “grotesque spectacle” and said he is prepared to gamble there will be no charges.

