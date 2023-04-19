KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson’s departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a ruthless one too

Farewell to Callum Davidson, who left the post of St Johnstone manager at the weekend.

Under his tenure, the club’s fortunes went up like a rocket with the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 2021, his first season in charge.

Unfortunately, they have fallen like a stick since.

The words from club chairman, Steve Brown, on his departure were warm: “He is a St Johnstone legend and always will be.”

But football is a ruthless business now, in some ways analogous to politics.

Callum Davidson made history for St Johnstone

My Saints allegiance was fixed back in the days of being lifted over the turnstiles at the old Muirton Park.

One change over these years is that managers no longer get much time to build success.

A bad run of results – as St Johnstone has undoubtedly had – is enough for the final whistle to be blown.

By way of contrast, it’s worth recalling that Alex Ferguson was allowed a few years of failure when he went from Aberdeen to Manchester United in 1986.

At Old Trafford, Sir Alex didn’t win a cup until 1990, or the league until three years after that.

The rest was footballing history.

Whatever he does next, Callum Davidson deserves the thanks of Saintees everywhere.