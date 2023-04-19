KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson’s departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a ruthless one too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson’s departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a ruthless one too

Callum Davidson made history at St Johnstone, writes Saints fan Kevin Pringle, but extra time is in short supply for faltering football managers.

Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with the Scottish Cup in May 2021. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
By Kevin Pringle

Farewell to Callum Davidson, who left the post of St Johnstone manager at the weekend.

Under his tenure, the club’s fortunes went up like a rocket with the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 2021, his first season in charge.

Unfortunately, they have fallen like a stick since.

The writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "One change over these years is that managers no longer get much time to build success."

The words from club chairman, Steve Brown, on his departure were warm: “He is a St Johnstone legend and always will be.”

But football is a ruthless business now, in some ways analogous to politics.

Callum Davidson made history for St Johnstone

My Saints allegiance was fixed back in the days of being lifted over the turnstiles at the old Muirton Park.

One change over these years is that managers no longer get much time to build success.

Callum Davidson and St Johnstone players celebrate their Scottish Cup triumph at Hampden Park in 2021
Callum Davidson lifts the Scottish Cup trophy following St Johnstone’s victory over Hibernian at Hampden Park, on May 22, 2021. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group.
Callum Davidson in the dugout with head bowed
Dejection for Callum Davidson as St Johnstone are defeated by Livingston at the weekend. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group.

A bad run of results – as St Johnstone has undoubtedly had – is enough for the final whistle to be blown.

By way of contrast, it’s worth recalling that Alex Ferguson was allowed a few years of failure when he went from Aberdeen to Manchester United in 1986.

At Old Trafford, Sir Alex didn’t win a cup until 1990, or the league until three years after that.

The rest was footballing history.

Whatever he does next, Callum Davidson deserves the thanks of Saintees everywhere.

Eric Nicolson on the Callum Davidson years: St Johnstone change was justified but 2021 cup double greatness is set in stone

