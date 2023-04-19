Spate of Carnoustie crashes are ‘unfortunate coincidences’, says local councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Spate of Carnoustie crashes are ‘unfortunate coincidences’, says local councillor

The Angus town has witnessed four accidents, one fatal, on local streets in the space of just a few weeks.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd at the scene of the latest incident on Norries Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A spate of Carnoustie crashes are a series of “unfortunate coincidences”, a local councillor has said.

But Angus Provost Brian Boyd says the incidents also serve as a reminder of every driver’s responsibilities when they get behind the wheel.

It follows the fourth smash in the space of just three weeks on Saturday night.

The front of a house at the corner of Norries Road and Tayside Street was badly damaged after being struck by a car.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the crash.

There was no-one in the house at the time of the weekend crash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Tragically, the recent catalogue of incidents began with the death of local 42-year-old Derek Millar.

His VW Golf struck a wall in Newton Road in the early hours of Sunday March 26.

On April 5, two people escaped serious injury when a Honda Jazz ploughed through a garden wall on Barry Road.

The scene at the Kinloch St crash on April 13. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And just over a week later a woman was taken to hospital after her car flipped onto its roof in Kinloch Street.

Police are not linking the weekend crash to any of the other incidents.

Town concerns

Mr Boyd said: “It would be inappropriate to speculate on the circumstances behind any of the crashes, particularly the most recent one in light of police involvement.

“But these have all, quite understandably, caused a lot of comment in the town.

“It is dreadfully sad one resulted in a fatality, but thankfully the others did not involve serious injury.

“I think it is a set of circumstances – an unfortunate series of coincidences for Carnoustie.

“As local councillors, traffic issues are always high up our list of complaints from every town and village in Angus.

“It’s often about speeding and why more isn’t done to slow drivers down.

“What I would say is that the police cannot be on every road in every town.

“It’s up to every driver to take care behind the wheel – for themselves, other road users and for pedestrians.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

'It's nothing to do with crystal balls, but I can predict things like babies…
Angus delivery driver's £25k cannabis farm smoked out by high energy bills
Forfar by-pass: Is dangerous Lochlands junction the end of the road for hundreds of…
George Smith obituary: Tayside businessman who was referee and Dundee bowling club president
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner traced after police appeal
Montrose police pepper spray ranter to be re-sentenced for doorstep standoff
Footballers at new Monifieth High School pitches will have to keep noise down
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
Why residents want 'highly offensive' Kirriemuir street renamed
4
Anger as driver loses tyre after hitting 'dangerous' Angus pothole

Most Read

1
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
7
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school
Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits
Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go 'viral' ahead of Radio 1's…
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
KEZIA DUGDALE: Deposit return scheme should be binned, not kicked down the road
Power cut leaves Dundee city centre residents without electricity

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]