Spate of Carnoustie crashes are ‘unfortunate coincidences’, says local councillor

A spate of Carnoustie crashes are a series of “unfortunate coincidences”, a local councillor has said.

But Angus Provost Brian Boyd says the incidents also serve as a reminder of every driver’s responsibilities when they get behind the wheel.

It follows the fourth smash in the space of just three weeks on Saturday night.

The front of a house at the corner of Norries Road and Tayside Street was badly damaged after being struck by a car.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the crash.

Tragically, the recent catalogue of incidents began with the death of local 42-year-old Derek Millar.

His VW Golf struck a wall in Newton Road in the early hours of Sunday March 26.

On April 5, two people escaped serious injury when a Honda Jazz ploughed through a garden wall on Barry Road.

And just over a week later a woman was taken to hospital after her car flipped onto its roof in Kinloch Street.

Police are not linking the weekend crash to any of the other incidents.

Town concerns

Mr Boyd said: “It would be inappropriate to speculate on the circumstances behind any of the crashes, particularly the most recent one in light of police involvement.

“But these have all, quite understandably, caused a lot of comment in the town.

“It is dreadfully sad one resulted in a fatality, but thankfully the others did not involve serious injury.

“I think it is a set of circumstances – an unfortunate series of coincidences for Carnoustie.

“As local councillors, traffic issues are always high up our list of complaints from every town and village in Angus.

“It’s often about speeding and why more isn’t done to slow drivers down.

“What I would say is that the police cannot be on every road in every town.

“It’s up to every driver to take care behind the wheel – for themselves, other road users and for pedestrians.”