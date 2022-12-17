5 questions over Nicola Sturgeon’s husband’s £107,000 loan to the SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 questions over Nicola Sturgeon’s husband’s £107,000 loan to the SNP

SNP finances are under scrutiny after it emerged Peter Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, gave the party a huge loan to help with cash flow problems.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 17 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 19 2022, 12.05pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.

SNP finances are under scrutiny after it emerged Peter Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, gave the party a huge loan to help with cash flow problems.

Mr Murrell, the SNP’s chief executive, lent £107,000 to bolster party coffers in the aftermath of last year’s Holyrood election.

The SNP has denied any wrongdoing while rivals in Holyrood demand more transparency.

The focus comes as police continue to investigate separate accusations of fraud over claims funds donated for an independence campaign had gone “missing”.

1. Why did Peter Murrell make this loan?

Mr Murrell’s role as the party chief’s executive means he was effectively handing over more than £100,000 of his personal money to his own employer.

Nicola Sturgeon and husband Mr Murrell. Image: PA.

The Scottish Tories said it was “beyond odd” for Mr Murrell to be lending cash to his own workplace.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour said the loan was “highly irregular”.

When asked for a reason behind the donation, the SNP said it was to boost funds after an expensive election.

2. Why did the SNP need money from him?

Claims from the party that Mr Murrell gave them money to help with cash flow issues raise questions over the health of the SNP’s finances.

The SNP spent just under £1.5 million during its campaign for last year’s Holyrood election.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party spent just under £1.5 million on the last election. Image: PA.

The country’s governing party made a loss of more than £750,000 across the whole of 2021, bringing in £4,510,460 but spending £5,262,032.

According to the Electoral Commission, just over £47,000 of the loan given to the SNP by its chief executive has been paid back.

That means Mr Murrell is still owed more than half the money he lent the party 18 months ago.

3. Why was this loan not initially declared?

Mr Murrell gave the loan to the SNP on June 20 last year, just over a month after the Scottish Parliament election.

While it was included in the SNP’s annual accounts, the Electoral Commission was not made aware until August this year.

The loan was first reported by the pro-independence Wings Over Scotland website.

An SNP spokesperson said: “The nature of this transaction was initially not thought to give rise to a reporting obligation.

“However, as it had been recorded in the party’s 2021 accounts as a loan, it was accordingly then reported to the Electoral Commission as a regulated transaction.”

4. How is Nicola Sturgeon responding?

The first minister walked away from journalists in Holyrood when she was questioned over the controversial donation on Thursday.

According to reports, she repeated twice that he had made a “personal contribution” to the SNP as a supporter.

Given she is married to Mr Murrell, it’s unknown if Ms Sturgeon was aware of this temporary donation being made at the time.

The SNP denied Ms Sturgeon had dodged any scrutiny and insisted she answered all questions put to her.

5. Is the SNP being transparent?

Controversy over Mr Murrell’s loan is entirely separate to a police probe into alleged donation fraud.

Some party supporters claimed £600,000 which was supposed to be saved for an independence referendum had been filtered elsewhere.

More than a dozen complaints were made.

Police Scotland said a report had been submitted to the Crown Office and said inquiries continue.

Douglas Chapman, the SNP MP for Dunfermline and West Fife, resigned as the party’s national treasurer last May after being brought in to improve transparency.

Douglas Chapman resigned as the SNP’s national treasurer. Image: Douglas Chapman MP.

He said: “Despite having a resounding mandate from members to introduce more transparency into the party’s finances, I have not received the support or financial information to carry out the fiduciary duties of National Treasurer.”

A police spokesperson said: “A report which outlines enquiries already undertaken and seeks further instruction has been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“We are working closely with COPFS as the investigation continues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell made a huge loan to the party. Image: Andrew Maccoll.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented